In honour of N’golo Kanté’s 29th birthday, take a look back at this dominant 4-0 victory over Manchester United which included his stunning first solo goal for the Blues.
Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store
-Play Store
Subscribe:
To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to:
Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willian, Pedro & N’golo Kanté.
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 Champions League, secured on a memorable night in 2012. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.
source Una lista con los diseños de camisetas de futbol más feas de la historia tanto de la liga española como a nivel internacional. camiseta city 2018
31 thoughts on “Chelsea 4-0 Man United | N'Golo Kante Scores Superb Solo Goal | Premier League Classic Highlights”
Hope this video makes you feel better after getting destroyed this season …three defeats to Ole ….Olee the clown behind the wheel 😂😂…
This is called a quality match highlight, show the process of the goals, not the goals only.
M.U IS TRASH MAN IS NOT PRO AT ALL
PEDRO SCORES
CAHILL SCORES
SHOT BY HAZARD
OK KANTE SCORE
Chelsea were never the same after this season. GGMU. This season we beat them in all competition.GGMU.🤣🤣🤣
5:02 😎😎😎
ᴀʏ ɪɴᴅᴏɴᴇsɪᴀ ᴍᴜ 😍
We were so good this season….Kante was on fire
De Gea's reaction after Kante's goal will always b the best. 😂
2:00 who sighted that legend in red? 💯💯
this happened October of 2016
This is 2016
This Chelsea team was brilliant, wow
the day gary cahill was existing
17 days without sport ..boring
But we cant beat united these days😭😭
but this season MU win 2 games 4-0 and 2-0
Just watching this the 100th time if you don't mind
The only win you can celebrate against united this season is on youtube
That commentator screaming "YAAAH" for the first 3 goals, and giving us a weak "yeah" for the 4th. LOL
Chelsea v man utd 4-0 that sounds familiar
We dont talk history
Kante = simple
Mourinho như con trâu trắng,đi tới đâu mất mùa tới đó.
He
Talk about the present, CFC got beaten 3 times this season, twice in Stamford Bridge and we also got revenge with our 4-0 win against yours
Common Chelsea my big big team let's gooo
Smalling sucks