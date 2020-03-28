The Premier League is planning to finish the 2019/20 campaign behind closed doors over a period of four to six weeks starting in July, according to a new report.
Liverpool and every other club in England are currently not playing games after the suspension of professional football due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and need two more wins to secure the title for the first time in 30 years.
The Premier League, along with the FA and the EFL, have confirmed they want the current campaign to play to a finish.
And a new report from Football.London states a plan is in place for the Premier League season to resume in July with matches played behind closed doors ‘over a period of four to six weeks unless the situation worsens in the UK’.
29 thoughts on “BREAKING: Liverpool to Resume Premier League Season in July | Report”
Something weird is happening. Coronavirus is a blanket term for the common cold, flu etc. They aren't telling us how many are dying due to covid 19. They are using the blanket term Coronavirus
Thank god I've been more stressed over this than the virus
We need football, even if just on TV.
play a game or two every day of the week, not just on weekends like it used to be.
EPL on TV may save lives and livelihood of millions around the globe.
Wont happen.
Ynwa
Frankly this is bollocks. Here we on 29th March and no one has a clue where the country will be in 3-4 months.
Try to stay alive for this – fuckin stay at home !!
Fake news
Suck on this rival fans and Terry from the Football Terrace!
Nothing has been announced for football to continue
Nothing worse than all the casuals coming out of the woodwork having their say , they haven’t said a word all season.
We’re gonna win the league !
Dream on, season is over.
Don’t worry…in 5 years time Antman will re-emerge in his van and reset 2020 for you 🤠🤩🥳
It won’t continue if we cannot get rid of this Shiite virus
It's 2020, Liverpool gonna win this year's title and inherent 2013/2014 title because of Man City's ban. so 20 titles each for the North-West teams.
As a Leeds fan I was just seeing what every one had to say , behind closed doors is the only way to finish it Imo . Yess with out the stadiums full it won’t be the same , it will be like development games , but the spirits in the home could be lifted at this very time , to finish the season fair I hate to say it but it has to be behind closed doors . All tested before and after , and the camera men too . Liverpool already have title so they should be given it but Leeds are locked in a closer battle , n it has to finish for us it’s only fair man on all levels . Good luck for rest of season the title is yours and Uve domintated Europe for past years now 👊🏻 Stay safe people and protect all your family .
Yea but it's good for a club that has almost won a trophy to play their rest of matches behind closed doors and have it at won than to call the league null and void.YNWA.
This won’t happen. Guaranteed, playing matches behind closed doors will not work.
There won't be an Istanbul night but it would be just as meaningful. 🏆
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
No chance of any football this year.
Haha no it’s gunna be voided hahah. The fa want Liverpool to win so bad. Unlucky redshite the whole nation is and will be laughing at you for a long time. Only Liverpool fans could think the world revolves around them when there’s a pandemic and people are dying. But that’s fine as long as you win.
It will be null n void.
I am a Manchester supporter and Liverpool deserve the title. But I can't see the season being completed within the next 5 months. Really missing the soccer. So boring.
Ok better give LLC the title
If the echos sister talks anywhere near as much shite as she does then I would take all that with a pinch of salt.
We all need to be patient and stay safe
Lol red shite can never win the league, give up
If the season does get cancelled, the fixtures that haven't been played should be played as double headers next season with the points added onto this seasons