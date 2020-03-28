BREAKING: Liverpool to Resume Premier League Season in July | Report





The Premier League is planning to finish the 2019/20 campaign behind closed doors over a period of four to six weeks starting in July, according to a new report.

Liverpool and every other club in England are currently not playing games after the suspension of professional football due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and need two more wins to secure the title for the first time in 30 years.

The Premier League, along with the FA and the EFL, have confirmed they want the current campaign to play to a finish.

And a new report from Football.London states a plan is in place for the Premier League season to resume in July with matches played behind closed doors ‘over a period of four to six weeks unless the situation worsens in the UK’.

Sean Bradbury reports.

