Relive «Crystanbul,» when Liverpool forfeited a 3-0 lead to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to doom their 2013-14 Premier League title bid. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool #CrystalPalace
Crystal Palace v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 5/5/14 | NBC Sports
32 thoughts on “Crystal Palace v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 5/5/14 | NBC Sports”
How many times are they going to upload this? 😅
Ahh good times
Can you please put the time and score in the video?
Out of all the things to upload you choose this…FML
My club would Never
so glad y'all finally put this up, sweet, sweet memories
15:35 “the games won” he said
Do Palace 2-4 Liverpool 2016.That was awesome too!!
been waiting for you lot to post this
😞why NBC Sports. Why u do me like this
Still waiting on that Watford v. Liverpool Classic Match lmfao. 3-0 to end the streak 🤣
What a collapse my god! The greatest collapse in epl history period!!!
Crystanbul!
March has been tough for Liverpool fans, basically running them in the mud. love it
May 5, 2014. Remember it clear as day, even though it was already midnight where I was watching. Midnight on May 6, my 23rd birthday, and quite possibly the worst birthday of my life.
25:25 Hahahahah Not kissing the camera now you prick
Time to break out the bathroom butter !?!? this blows away anything on pornhub
South London's number one!
The classics are so nice while there isn't any games going on, however if you guys were to add the score and time would be even better.
Do the battle of the bridge
Love watching these classic games 💯 for anyone interested, I upload videos about playing college soccer/football here in the US, which could be good to watch right now cause of the quarantine!
Crystanbol 😂 cheeky
15:35 top ten famous last words before death
Thank you nbc. This is a much more enjoyable game
At this point NBC knows how to get views 😂 Liverpool fans don’t click on this video 🤣
you guys hate liverpool