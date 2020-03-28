Every Premier League Club’s Most UNDERRATED Player – Including Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Everton, Wolves, Newcastle, Norwich, Bournemouth, Southampton, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Watford, Leicester City and Burnley! #EPL #mufc #lfc
5750 LIKES FOR THOGDAD NOWWWWWW
↓Open for links↓
►FACEBOOK:
►Twitter:
►INSTAGRAM:
►Business Enquiries: thogden.pr@gmail.com
==============================================
source Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica. camiseta senegal 2018
39 thoughts on “Every Premier League Club's Most UNDERRATED Player”
Who is the most underrated player at YOUR club?
Willian for Chelsea
Henderson
I hate the fact people always over look Everton because we’re over shadowed by Liverpool a lot of our players are underrated
Dunk from Brighton he should be in the England team class
I can't scroll past your videos
The most underated Is Ruben Neves he only scores Outside boxes
You should go to the league of Ireland in November for the FAI Cup final in the Aviva stadium most of the time it is Dundalk vs Cork (I'm a Dundalk fan) it has good atmosphere and it would show the league of Ireland in the flesh the atmosphere is great
Do every league one clubs biggest flop
thogden should defo come to scottish juniors games
atmosphere can be pretty big even if its like 200 people
dubravka has the most saves mate not that guaita
Pretty much every player they picked is overrated
FREDDDDDD!
Milner is very underrated him n Henderson do a lot of the donkey work
Thogdad is right in Baines last game he scored a screamer and Thogden is also right DCL is amazing and he should be in the England squad💙
An over rated player for Everton is Sigurdsson he is our record signing and always goes missing
How tf is mcginn underrated every villa fan loves him and you said Jordon Henderson is the best captain in the world and I'm like there is something wrong with you
Jonny Evans, Raul Jimenez, Jordan Henderson or Dominic Calvert-Lewin IMO. Based off performances this season.
Brighton shane duffy
Dubravka or Fred
1:03 when thogden said mustafi is the most underrated player at arsenal, the look on thogdad’s face🤣🤣🤣
Burnley is either Ben Mee or Charlie Taylor
Doherty is the most underrated player in the wolves side they signed him for 50,000 pounds
Keep the great content coming guy's, your actually making me miss football more bare able
How much for toilet paper
Joe gomez
No way is it dunk he’s wearing a captains band it should be neal Maupay as he has a dark side that other p,Ayers don’t realise about and he is a ball chaser
Kasper Schmeichel from Denmark has saved Leicester many times
Mustafi is very underrated I agree alot
Mustafi just mustafi
first video I've watched from this channel. I love the dad, kid irritates the hell out of me
Aston Villa- McGinn? Theo?? Bro, he is so over rated, rely on him a lot
Good pick for westham
Alphabetical order:
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
🙁
Fernandinho is so consistent I’ve never seen him play bad gets in every tackle clears the ball puts his body on the line and even scores yet people say Wijnaldum is better
Lindelöf of course. Have been dribbled past less than VVD
Buendia is so high rated he is a great player but not underrated
HE DOESNT GET THE RESPECT HE DESERVES
The kids face is so annoying hes trying to be morgz