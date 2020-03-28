Every Premier League Teams WEAKEST Position





From Manchester City’s lack of a quality centre-back partner for Aymeric Laporte to Steve Bruce’s complete lack of goals among his strike force at Newcastle United, HITC Sevens takes a look at the position in which each Premier League team most needs to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

Watch next:

Every Premier League Teams Player of the Decade –

Louis Rocca: The Man Who Made Manchester United –

Best Footballer From EVERY Country On Earth –



source Tras la sorprendente futura equipación del FC Barcelona, repasamos algunos equipos que han vestido a cuadros en la historia del fútbol. equipacion real madrid barata