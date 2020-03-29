24 thoughts on “Isolation Premier League | Game 1 : GK Tests DK’s GK

  6. Is it one game a week? Please don’t say that.. I would like to see 7-10 games a week just like IPL does.. I know it’s too much but please entertain us like this and bring our cricketers into action at least in this way..

    Responder

  13. Great timing with this new series, GK. This is great fun for us to test our own knowledge about that player. Though you can have some more difficult questions in 1st PP as the new ball does swing initially…:)

    Responder

  18. Fantastic Gaurav!!! This concept of GK session is awesome…Have thoroughly enjoyed all your episodes of “BWC” and this one is refreshing…

    Would love to see quiz time with India’s sharpest Cricketing Brain, MSD…

    Love the concept, wish you and Oaktree the very best…

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *