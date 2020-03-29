Here we go!
20 Questions, 3 rounds, 100 runs.
You vs Your memory
The Isolation Premier League has commenced. How well do your favourite stars remember their own career highlights?
Dinesh Karthik takes on the challenge with quiz master Gaurav Kapur. What will the scoreboard look like? Tell us below in the comments (No cheating!)
24 thoughts on “Isolation Premier League | Game 1 : GK Tests DK’s GK”
Please bring MS to the show!
next video pls
Put some harder questions!! they were damn easy!!
Love you DK
Steven Smith pls
Is it one game a week? Please don’t say that.. I would like to see 7-10 games a week just like IPL does.. I know it’s too much but please entertain us like this and bring our cricketers into action at least in this way..
great concept
It would be better if cricket community lead from front in setting good example for fighting against pandemic rather than focusing on making videos
Genius GK
Sir Breakfast With Champion Me Virat Sir And Anushka Mam Ko Invite Karo Na Please🙏.
Gaurav has officially turned in to a boomer with that mullet.
Karthik looks like bhallal dev of Bahubali in that beard😁
Great timing with this new series, GK. This is great fun for us to test our own knowledge about that player. Though you can have some more difficult questions in 1st PP as the new ball does swing initially…:)
Awesome creativity by gaurav Kapur and his team
Very nice vdo..Dinesh and Gourav Kapoor both are amazing..💐
So happy to see you guys are enjoying our #WFH project. Can you guess who the next guest is? Episode 2 comes out Tuesday!
Rohit Sharma next guest.
Fantastic Gaurav!!! This concept of GK session is awesome…Have thoroughly enjoyed all your episodes of “BWC” and this one is refreshing…
Would love to see quiz time with India’s sharpest Cricketing Brain, MSD…
Love the concept, wish you and Oaktree the very best…
Need MSD
Nice work
17:10.
You can see glimpse of final score!! 😛
I watched him in Ipl 2019 scoring 97 runs for KKR💜💜 against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens bt sadly we lost the match😑😑
Vai ap aisa 4 – 5 vedios banao .yuvi paji ,virat ,rohit en logoke sath
KEVIN PIETERSEN NEXT GK!!!