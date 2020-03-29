SHOULD THE PREMIER LEAGUE BE CANCELLED?! | #SundayVibes

Posted on by Football Daily



► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:

Welcome to a very different Sunday Vibes, Everyone is self-isolation right now so Chris, Joe & Pat can’t be together in the pub.

Non-League football has been canceled with everything ending in their current positions but will the Premier League be next?!

► LISTEN TO: EXTRA TIME PODCAST:

► FIND OUT MORE ABOUT XG & OTHER STATS FROM OUR FRIENDS ‘STATS BOMB’

source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. replicas de camisetas de futbol baratas

44 thoughts on “SHOULD THE PREMIER LEAGUE BE CANCELLED?! | #SundayVibes

  1. If this happened at the beginning of the season it would not be a problem but this season is to far in + how would you decide champions league and Europa league after all you have to figure that out as well

    Responder

  25. And what if its Novemver? Still finishing the season? Oh come on. Trust me. Come May, there will hundred thousands infected. This is far from over. It could well be no football at all until 2021. We don't even know when this virus gonna stop.

    Responder

  26. How can we tell the public in the U.K. that vital and limited tests should go to players and staff who are non-symptomatic and not to people in the U.K. who have symptoms simply because we want to watch football. That’s disgusting.

    Responder

  28. As a Spurs fan, I would not care for if the season goes void for the sake of Spurs because they have had a terrible season, but kind of happy with teams like Liverpool and Sheffield doing well this season so I don't want it to be void

    Responder

  29. this people are all idiots… for them football is much more important than life and death, health and safety…. ok then just let this people all go outside and play their football and see if they dont get the virus….clueless people like this are too obsessed with something tht makes them forget that there are other things more important than football….

    Responder

  34. y'all are funny with your supposed rationalizations 😂
    hmm i wonder why a Leicester fan would want the season to continue and likely make Champions League…
    i wonder why an Arsenal fan would want the season to continue and still stand a chance of making top 4…
    i wonder why a Man United fan would want the season to continue and still stand a chance of making top 4…

    Responder

  42. every sunday vibes Hamill and Pato talking about literature or a thought provoking film/show and delving a little deeper. Joe: Hey have you guys seen this random trash tv or the fast and furious movies?!

    Responder

  43. Hubei has a population similar to the uk? Pat once again saying misinformed things with enough brazen to make people believe it 🤦🏽‍♂️ 11million btw 1/6th of the uk

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *