SHOULD THE PREMIER LEAGUE BE CANCELLED?! | #SundayVibes





► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:

Welcome to a very different Sunday Vibes, Everyone is self-isolation right now so Chris, Joe & Pat can’t be together in the pub.

Non-League football has been canceled with everything ending in their current positions but will the Premier League be next?!

► LISTEN TO: EXTRA TIME PODCAST:

► FIND OUT MORE ABOUT XG & OTHER STATS FROM OUR FRIENDS ‘STATS BOMB’



source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. replicas de camisetas de futbol baratas