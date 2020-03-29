SHOULD THE PREMIER LEAGUE BE CANCELLED?! | #SundayVibes

► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:
Welcome to a very different Sunday Vibes, Everyone is self-isolation right now so Chris, Joe & Pat can’t be together in the pub.
Non-League football has been canceled with everything ending in their current positions but will the Premier League be next?!
If this happened at the beginning of the season it would not be a problem but this season is to far in + how would you decide champions league and Europa league after all you have to figure that out as well
All chelseas youngsters will benefit from having another season of football before the Euros
Rio Ferdinand is right. Health is more important than money and football.
Great video guys keep it up and hopefully you guys will be back in the pub soon.
null and void
Does the ginger guy wear makeup on actual fd vids?
Pat knows Conchas lol that’s how Mexican call it they r bomb I’m from Honduras we call them Semitas
these people are having trouble with how seasons would end while kids can't even play football out there
The Vibes still feel like Sunday. Good job
more of these please
Self-isolation or not…. The quality at FD never drops an inch!! Kudos to all of you lads! Class content week in week out! Thank you for making our time in self-isolation a little less boring!
London is so expensive none of them can even afford to paint a wall.
quality. subbed <3
Amazing lads! keeping the content alive no matter what! cheers!
These guys want it finished behind closed doors cause they don’t go to games, they sit in a room an watch it on tv. Not football fans
Coronavirus was created by pep to stop liverpool from breaking his 100 points record
currently the NHS dont even have tests. Its going to be a long long time until they have enough spare tests to test football players who are asymptomatic
Personally I think they should have to play FIFA or PRO Evo to end the season – id watch that!
Scotland will benefit
Really enjoyed this. Videos like these are great and entertaining keep posting them I could watch you lads talk about bread for 3h
Nice 🙂
Yes so Liverpool doesn’t win the league
And what if its Novemver? Still finishing the season? Oh come on. Trust me. Come May, there will hundred thousands infected. This is far from over. It could well be no football at all until 2021. We don't even know when this virus gonna stop.
How can we tell the public in the U.K. that vital and limited tests should go to players and staff who are non-symptomatic and not to people in the U.K. who have symptoms simply because we want to watch football. That’s disgusting.
Personally I think the most fair option for everyone is to resume the league whenever possible. Then after that, have a shortened season. That way it's at least fair for everyone
As a Spurs fan, I would not care for if the season goes void for the sake of Spurs because they have had a terrible season, but kind of happy with teams like Liverpool and Sheffield doing well this season so I don't want it to be void
this people are all idiots… for them football is much more important than life and death, health and safety…. ok then just let this people all go outside and play their football and see if they dont get the virus….clueless people like this are too obsessed with something tht makes them forget that there are other things more important than football….
It wont
2:35
Well Hamill got ear piercing 😂
Noice
Villa have a game in hand to play so they cant go relegated really can they
Tbh I’m a West Ham fan and from a selfish point of view , I hope the season gets binned off
y'all are funny with your supposed rationalizations 😂
hmm i wonder why a Leicester fan would want the season to continue and likely make Champions League…
i wonder why an Arsenal fan would want the season to continue and still stand a chance of making top 4…
i wonder why a Man United fan would want the season to continue and still stand a chance of making top 4…
If they end up cancelling it just give Liverpool the title like any other team. They deserve it
Hue bay? Is that the right pronunciation of Hubei? Just wanted to know.
Finishing the current season while halving the next one?
Good video
Good show and funny. Quality of the video is great considering the crap situation.
he's an arsenal supporter ,
what about his mo ??????????
every sunday vibes Hamill and Pato talking about literature or a thought provoking film/show and delving a little deeper. Joe: Hey have you guys seen this random trash tv or the fast and furious movies?!
Hubei has a population similar to the uk? Pat once again saying misinformed things with enough brazen to make people believe it 🤦🏽♂️ 11million btw 1/6th of the uk
Of course it should be cancelled, is that even a question