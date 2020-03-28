Why The Premier League FEARS Leeds United! | One On One





Hello EFD Squad and welcome back to One on One, the show where we take a deep dive into niche subjects from the world of football – ranging from teams we love to the latest controversies.

In this episode, we’re going to take a closer look at why Leeds HAVE to secure promotion this year and why Marcelo Bielsa is the ONLY man who can break their 16 year curse!

We’ll also be taking a closer look at why around a third of the club’s in the Championship are in financial MELTDOWN and why Mikel Arteta wont want see Bielsa in the Premier League come August (or, you know, whenever it starts)…

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter – so get in the comments below and someone will respond to you in the first hour!

Stay safe out there people.

