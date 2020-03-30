Premier League Could Finish With ‘TV Mega Event’ | Liverpool Daily News LIVE

Posted on by Redmen NEWS



Ross and Paul are here this Monday to bring you all of the news and rumours surrounding Liverpool FC including Premier League plans to have isolated camps and a ‘TV Mega Event to finish the season as well as a look at Nat Phillips and his career so far.

Thanks to Beer52 we have a special offer for all Redmen News viewers! You can win a FREE CASE of eight craft beers, a magazine and a snack for just £4.95 postage AND right now Redmen TV listeners are getting 2 free beers, so that’s 10 FREE BEERS.

Simply go to to claim your first case free, and don’t forget right now you get 2 extra free beers! #AD

Isolated Camps to finish the league?

 
Stan Collymore’s view

 
Harry Kane says ‘move on’ if season can’t be completed 

 
Gundogan says it is ok if Liverpool are given the title

 
Liverpool training plans

#LiverpoolFC #LFC #LiverpoolNews

For more quality Liverpool FC content visit | Not a subscriber? Start your FREE month trial now! www.theredmentv.com/join

Buy Redmen T-Shirts:

You Can Find us HERE:

YouTube:

Website:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

goals assists highlights full match liverpool fan tv skills

source En TSC hemos probado tiendas de todo el mundo para poder recomendarte las mejores opciones para comprar camisetas de Futbol. camiseta sevilla 2018 barata

49 thoughts on “Premier League Could Finish With ‘TV Mega Event’ | Liverpool Daily News LIVE

  4. Since there's no crowd do you even have to use PL grounds for the event? Providing the pitch is decent, you could use lower league grounds to eliminate home advantage. Would help avoid crowds gathering too because there'd be less local interest.

    Responder

  6. Can we all unanimously blame china for this mess. Bitches had to do it when it was our moment of glory… From now onwards Chinese people will never have a place in my heart.

    Responder

  7. One thing that I think is over looked lads, is that most fans dont actually watch the games live. Although it is preferable to be in the stadium, there are millions that watch it at home. Also, who's to say there will not be another outbreak next year, or later this year, as people who were staying indoors come out of there houses. Next season could be messed up too

    Responder

  8. Glad you're feeling better Paul. I've been in Isolation for nearly 8yrs, due to a motorcycle accident. I can understand people's frustrations at this very trying time for the country. Football would be great to come back, but we have to do it safely for the good of the human race. Stay Safe everyone. #YNWA

    Responder

  9. I'm 62 with COPD classed as high risk, I've been told to stay indoors for 12 week's, I'd be terribly disappointed if the season is voided, The possibility of a voided season would be catastrophic for lower league clubs, Which would undoubtedly force some club's in to shutting their doors forever, This event is unparalleled, And could change the face of British football's league structure for a long time, Condolences to all whose lost love ones YNWA.

    Responder

  34. Seriousley!
    The Premier League should grasp this nettle of disfunction, while we have the opportunity, cos of circumstances, we really could have a stunning finalē to the season!
    Two or three games every day for six weeks. It would be like a world cup finals event! Can you imagine it? It would be brilliant! Kicks off at three pm, five pn, seven pm, nine, eleven pm.

    Responder

  42. Hey Paul hope you doing well and everyone I think should finish season now give the league to Liverpool people health more important now fingers crossed if everything alright start New season in August LFC ynwa

    Responder

  45. This season takes priority over next season it’s as simple as that and it’s not just from a Liverpool point of view, coz if you scrap this season to start a new one who plays champions league football next year? Who goes up and down throughout all the leagues? Anyone with half a brain cell will realise a season that’s like 3/4 played is far more important than a season where a ball hasn’t been kicked! YNWA

    Responder

  49. BBC Sport….."More than 100 non-league clubs have sent an open letter to the Football Association, calling for it to "urgently" reconsider the decision to expunge their seasons."…..and rightly so!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *