Ross and Paul are here this Monday to bring you all of the news and rumours surrounding Liverpool FC including Premier League plans to have isolated camps and a ‘TV Mega Event to finish the season as well as a look at Nat Phillips and his career so far.
Isolated Camps to finish the league?
Stan Collymore’s view
Harry Kane says ‘move on’ if season can’t be completed
Gundogan says it is ok if Liverpool are given the title
Liverpool training plans
49 thoughts on “Premier League Could Finish With ‘TV Mega Event’ | Liverpool Daily News LIVE”
Since there's no crowd do you even have to use PL grounds for the event? Providing the pitch is decent, you could use lower league grounds to eliminate home advantage. Would help avoid crowds gathering too because there'd be less local interest.
One thing that I think is over looked lads, is that most fans dont actually watch the games live. Although it is preferable to be in the stadium, there are millions that watch it at home. Also, who's to say there will not be another outbreak next year, or later this year, as people who were staying indoors come out of there houses. Next season could be messed up too
Glad you're feeling better Paul. I've been in Isolation for nearly 8yrs, due to a motorcycle accident. I can understand people's frustrations at this very trying time for the country. Football would be great to come back, but we have to do it safely for the good of the human race. Stay Safe everyone. #YNWA
I'm 62 with COPD classed as high risk, I've been told to stay indoors for 12 week's, I'd be terribly disappointed if the season is voided, The possibility of a voided season would be catastrophic for lower league clubs, Which would undoubtedly force some club's in to shutting their doors forever, This event is unparalleled, And could change the face of British football's league structure for a long time, Condolences to all whose lost love ones YNWA.
Barcelona players taking big pay cuts I wonder if premier league players will follow
Razor Ruddock is a good example of players completely falling off the wagon when they retire, because they needed that fitness and diet structure in their lives.
I think "in the Midlands" means St.Georges Park, near Burton, where the FA have a secure facility with accommodation and lots of pitches….
FFS, It’s not up to the clubs or the TV. If it was they’d be playing now.
At which point do they talk about Nat Phillips
The Premier League should grasp this nettle of disfunction, while we have the opportunity, cos of circumstances, we really could have a stunning finalē to the season!
Two or three games every day for six weeks. It would be like a world cup finals event! Can you imagine it? It would be brilliant! Kicks off at three pm, five pn, seven pm, nine, eleven pm.
This season takes priority over next season it’s as simple as that and it’s not just from a Liverpool point of view, coz if you scrap this season to start a new one who plays champions league football next year? Who goes up and down throughout all the leagues? Anyone with half a brain cell will realise a season that’s like 3/4 played is far more important than a season where a ball hasn’t been kicked! YNWA
Screw football, people are dying and fans are whinging about the season not finishing. Sad bastards. You're dreaming if you thing this virus isn't going to drag on till October.
BBC Sport….."More than 100 non-league clubs have sent an open letter to the Football Association, calling for it to "urgently" reconsider the decision to expunge their seasons."…..and rightly so!