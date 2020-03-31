Two spectacular strikes from Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler, helped Liverpool do the double over Manchester United in March 2001. Can you think of a better Steven Gerrard goal? Let us know in the comments below.
31 thoughts on “Premier League Classic: Liverpool 2-0 Man United | Gerrard's thunderous long-range strike”
Badddd baddd united😈😈
Right after he says no goals yet gerrard scores a first goal
You ll never walk alone ❤💪💪
Gerrard bossing Scholes, you love to see it
All you reds, stay safe, stay healthy .YNWA.
Good Memories With Gerard Houllier😍😍😍
Heskey was so Unlucky on this match😭😂
Damm i miss those times, where football was football, and not theatrics and spending half the match, arguing with the ref.
Who can shoot from range like gerrard other than ox? Wijnaldum?
cool
Gerard the best all around player to ever play the game ❤️
If he didn't score then it was a red card. Murphy loved going up against United.
20 years old Gerrard dominated a match against Man Utd. But Man Utd fans have audacity to say Pogba is better than him. Even baffling comparing Anderson with Gerrard.
Stevie and Robbie
If i remember correctly then this was his first 'superstar' goal..I think it was..First of many..Captain Fantastic..Stevie G
Upload more classic games plz.
Aku rela tahun ini Liverpool angkat trophy Premier League, asal corona lekas pergi ya. Please.
Gerrad best player😭😭😭🇸🇴
Heskey should have scored hat-tick here.
Gotta admit, that MU kit was 🔥🔥
Fowler assist Gerrard scores n vice versa
Im from indonesian im very love liverpool🔴
-You'll Never Walk Alone
Fowlerrrr!!!!
On this day last year Bobby scored his last Anfield Premier League goal.
Love LFC
What a performance by Gerrard!
I Love Gerrard❤️
Oh those names, Fowler, Yorke, Westerveld, Sherringham, Bartez, Berger, Murphy….My childhood
Hi idol
🔴Gerrard unbelivable goal💥⚽💯
This is anfield