Premier League Classic: Liverpool 2-0 Man United | Gerrard's thunderous long-range strike

Posted on by Liverpool FC



Two spectacular strikes from Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler, helped Liverpool do the double over Manchester United in March 2001. Can you think of a better Steven Gerrard goal? Let us know in the comments below.

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:

source En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño. camiseta portugal 2019

31 thoughts on “Premier League Classic: Liverpool 2-0 Man United | Gerrard's thunderous long-range strike

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *