Premier League Classic: Liverpool 2-0 Man United | Gerrard's thunderous long-range strike





Two spectacular strikes from Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler, helped Liverpool do the double over Manchester United in March 2001. Can you think of a better Steven Gerrard goal? Let us know in the comments below.

