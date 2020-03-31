FIFA 21 | BIGGEST PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADES!! 😱🔥 | FT. BRUNO, DE BRUYNE, MANE…





In today’s video, we will see Upgrades of Premier League Players who will probably get a massive Upgrade from EA SPORTS during their FIFA 21 Rating release.

📋 Players featuring in this video:

Alisson Becker – Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

Raúl Jiménez – Wolves

Mateo Kovačić – Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

Adama Traoré – Wolves

Harry Maguire – Manchester United

Sergio Agüero – Manchester City

Bernd Leno – Arsenal

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Çağlar Söyüncü – Leicester City

Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

Brandon Williams – Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Jack Grealish – Aston Villa

Richarlison – Everton

Dean Henderson – Sheffield United

Roberto Firmino – Liverpool

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Todd Cantwell – Norwich City

Anthony Martial – Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

Fred – Manchester United

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

Danny Ings – Southampton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton

