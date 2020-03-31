FIFA 21 | BIGGEST PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADES!! 😱🔥 | FT. BRUNO, DE BRUYNE, MANE…

In today’s video, we will see Upgrades of Premier League Players who will probably get a massive Upgrade from EA SPORTS during their FIFA 21 Rating release.
🛒Get your Favourite Phone Case/T-Shirt at:
👉 👈
#FIFA21 #PremierLeague #Upgrades #Summer #ratings #prediction #FUT20 #brunofernandes #debruyne #mane #Upgrades #Downgrades
6,969 LIKES FOR NEXT LEAGUE!! 😜
📋 Players featuring in this video:
Alisson Becker – Liverpool
Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United
Raúl Jiménez – Wolves
Mateo Kovačić – Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Mason Greenwood – Manchester United
Adama Traoré – Wolves
Harry Maguire – Manchester United
Sergio Agüero – Manchester City
Bernd Leno – Arsenal
Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
Çağlar Söyüncü – Leicester City
Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea
Sadio Mane – Liverpool
Brandon Williams – Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
Richarlison – Everton
Dean Henderson – Sheffield United
Roberto Firmino – Liverpool
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
Todd Cantwell – Norwich City
Anthony Martial – Manchester United
Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
Ricardo Pereira – Leicester City
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
Fred – Manchester United
Joe Gomez – Liverpool
Danny Ings – Southampton
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton
👍 Follow me on:
Twitter:
↪︎
Instagram:
↪︎
Facebook:
↪︎
🎥 Other Videos:
FIFA 20 | PREMIER LEAGUE TOTS PREDICTION! | FT. AUBAMEYANG, DE BRUYNE, VAN DIJK…
▶️
FIFA 20 | 15+ Current Players who will Become FIFA ICONS!! | FT. RONALDO, MESSI, IBRAHIMOVIC…etc
▶️
FIFA 21 NEW ICONS WE WANT TO SEE IN FIFA!! ✅🔥
▶️
FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 Official Gameplay Comparison
▶️
FIFA 20 | 80+ New Players FACES!! | Ft. Hazard, Agüero, Suarez…etc
▶️
FIFA 20 | NEW CONFIRMED TRANSFERS & RUMOURS!! ✅🔥 FT. NEYMAR, POGBA, CASILLAS…
▶️
FIFA 21 | PLAYERS THAT WON’T BE IN FIFA!! 😭💔
▶️
FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 | Juventus (PIEMONTE CALCIO) Faces Comparison
▶️
FIFA 20 ALL 100+ SKILLS TUTORIAL | Xbox One & PS4
▶️
FIFA 20 ALL 100 CELEBRATIONS TUTORIAL | Xbox One & PS4
▶️
🎵 Music provided by:
Jim Yosef – Lights [NCS Release]
🎧
📧 BUSINESS EMAIL: zanomgbusiness@gmail.com
📄This video also Features:
fifa 20, fifa 20 players ratings, fifa 20 highest ratings, fifa 20 gameplay, fifa 20 predictions, fifa 20 ratings, fifa 20 career mode, fifa 20 best young career mode players, fifa 20 fifa street, fifa evolution, fifa 20 most overpowered premier league players, fifa 20 cheap players squad bulder fifa 20 most overpowered players in fut champions, fifa 20 best 3 players for each position fifa 20 new players, fifa 20 biggest upgrades, fifa 20 biggest downgrades, fifa 20 all confirmed transfers, fifa 20 transfers news, transfers targets, possible transfers, potential tranafers. confirmed transfers, summer transfers, biggest transfers, best trasnfers, latest transfers, transfer news 2019, accepted transfers, rejected transfers.
🛈 ABOUT MY CONTENT:
All the videos on this channel are made by myself 💯. It takes me 10-15 hours to make a single video. ⚠️ IF you try to copy/re-upload any of my videos then don’t do it you will get a straight COPYRIGHT STRIKE! ⚠️ The music i use in my videos is FREE COPYRIGHT MUSIC, from (NCS) NoCopyrightSounds. I hope you enjoy my content! 😜🤙
Which Software i use to make my videos:
💻 Sony Vegas Pro 15 & Photoshop cs6.
source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta real sociedad 2018
36 thoughts on “FIFA 21 | BIGGEST PREMIER LEAGUE UPGRADES!! 😱🔥 | FT. BRUNO, DE BRUYNE, MANE…”
📍HELP ME REACH 1 million SUBSCRIBERS!! 😀
how you know
how you know
Trent deserves 88 Just saying and why does harry maguire deserve an upgrade Over any Sheffield player
I seen the stats of Bruno Fernández like 3 times
Plz do your Everton predictions for next season
Good video zan you always do good upgrades
Calvert-Lewin to maybe 81 or 82
Leno is sooo underrated
I WILL BE THE ONE MILLION 😜
This did Arsenal players really dirty and where the hell is Jamie Vardy
Bro where is lingard?????😂
Hey @ZAN OMG do you think bellerin will get an upgrade or downgrade or be the same rating?
Saint-Maximin deserves one
Adama 77 =96 pace ahahahahah
Fred deserves to be 83 rated. Has been absolutely brilliant in the mid , doing all the running for the walking matic + making tackles + finding passes. Can't see a holding midfielder better than him in epl atm , considering ndidi and kante arnt at their top rn.
Fifa 22 be like : Van Dijk: 94 Ronaldo :93 Messi :96
This js really accurate in my opinion
Dan james
WHERE IS DUBRAVKA?
Alexander Arnold has to be higher surely
Maguire 84? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHAHAHAH
7 players man utd xDDD
Can you do full chelsea next
Haha 6969 likes
Ea will never gave 90 rated card to aguero , we still waiting from fifa 18 winter upgrades
Utd are trash all season but have 1 good month and every acts like thier the old utd
Chilwell?
Where is Teemu Pukki
How is rashford only getting a +1 when his goal per game is up there with salahs and manes. And he got that with lingard and pereira at CAM
Honestly vvd is overrated for me he should be 90 or 89 or maybe even an 88
Is it offical or your prediction?
i want son heung min upgrade
Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Daniel James
firmino shooting shouldn’t change just give him a +4 or 5 on passing instead and don’t think sterling deserves a upgrade
LIGUE 1