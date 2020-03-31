ITS ON! The Premier League's ambitious plan to resume SEASON IN MAY!

Posted on by The Football Terrace



ITS ON! The Premier League’s ambitious plan to resume SEASON IN MAY!

20 thoughts on “ITS ON! The Premier League's ambitious plan to resume SEASON IN MAY!

  8. The virus will be at it worst around may and thay are talking about bringing football back it shameful how all thay care about is the money people mean nothing to tham fa u should be ashamed of ur self

  10. Never happen in may the virus is supposed to be at its peak at that time, the fa are just saying things for the sake of it now they’ll void the league last minute when the government says so

  12. The domestic leagues will be finished 100% …Europe won’t be and most probably the fa cup hahaha don’t listen to Terrence he hasn’t got a Scooby doo …I love this game Liverpool still champions league holders & prem winners ❤️🍺❤️🍷❤️🍺❤️🍷 🍾🍾

  14. We will not have a 2020/21 season.
    I think they will finish this season behind closed doors when safe to do so.
    But I can't see 2020/21 happening as you can't have fans attend without being vaccinated , so a whole season with no fans? I don't think so
    But in the end who cares really? I want football back simply because it will mean we are back to some sort of normality because this virus has been eradicated.
    To sum my thoughts up; this season will be completed with all precautions taken , whether that's June or next March
    Next season will be completely scrapped , unless miraculous a vaccine was developed and mass produced soon?
    I've accepted that.
    As a Liverpool fan I want to win the league but even though they will this season I no longer care enough about it to really register.
    Im looking forward to the third quarter of 2021 when the world is back to normal
    Stay safe everyone, proud of our nhs

