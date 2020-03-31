ITS ON! The Premier League’s ambitious plan to resume SEASON IN MAY!
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Download Hot Mic for FREE here:
App Store –
Google Play –
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Hot Mic will forever change the way sports fans are entertained during a game by offering choice in commentary. Whether you prefer funny, famous, fantasy-focused, fanatical, or female perspective, Hot Mic optionality puts fans in charge of their experience.
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Ways to follow & support TFT –
👊Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member –
🐤Twitter –
📷Insta –
📻SoundCloud –
📲Facebook –
We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis, player debate & fan media reviews/opinions.
Plus the breakdown and debunk all major transfer stories.
source En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño. camiseta de croacia mundial 2018
20 thoughts on “ITS ON! The Premier League's ambitious plan to resume SEASON IN MAY!”
Daily Fail more like
The haircut really suits you terry! great video
Pls can anyone of you gus tell me the name of the intro song..am w8ting😷
If this true if it's on, Liverpool fans can stop crying now and you can win the league
If the season is void the the FA will save money in parachute money
night is day
Behind closed doors my ass it's pissing me off its football without the fans 😠😠😠😡😡😡😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😡😠😠😠😠😠😡😡😠😠😠😠😠😠😡😡😡😡😡
The virus will be at it worst around may and thay are talking about bringing football back it shameful how all thay care about is the money people mean nothing to tham fa u should be ashamed of ur self
Cash is king, also unless Johnson gives out more money it’s going to be impossible to stay home ”I got bills I gotta pay”
Never happen in may the virus is supposed to be at its peak at that time, the fa are just saying things for the sake of it now they’ll void the league last minute when the government says so
The government will say no .
The domestic leagues will be finished 100% …Europe won’t be and most probably the fa cup hahaha don’t listen to Terrence he hasn’t got a Scooby doo …I love this game Liverpool still champions league holders & prem winners ❤️🍺❤️🍷❤️🍺❤️🍷 🍾🍾
people are looking at this wrong. it's about when it's safe to host it. if this thing lasts until next year, the season ahs to be voided.
We will not have a 2020/21 season.
I think they will finish this season behind closed doors when safe to do so.
But I can't see 2020/21 happening as you can't have fans attend without being vaccinated , so a whole season with no fans? I don't think so
But in the end who cares really? I want football back simply because it will mean we are back to some sort of normality because this virus has been eradicated.
To sum my thoughts up; this season will be completed with all precautions taken , whether that's June or next March
Next season will be completely scrapped , unless miraculous a vaccine was developed and mass produced soon?
I've accepted that.
As a Liverpool fan I want to win the league but even though they will this season I no longer care enough about it to really register.
Im looking forward to the third quarter of 2021 when the world is back to normal
Stay safe everyone, proud of our nhs
As a spurs fan . End this season now👍
It is good news, I don't give a shit if Liverpool win the league I want United to end the season on a high
Suits u tezza!
Who's making the food??? We can all go buy food but when the food does run out then what ile say again who's making packaging food the world is shut down. factorys???
You look like Jesse off breaking bad! 🤣
🔥🔥🔥
1:11 🖤💟
👇 👇 👇 👇 👇💘