Should All Premier League Players Take A Pay Cut? | AFTV News Daily Feat Lee Judges

Posted on by AFTV



Should All Premier League Players Take A Pay Cut? | AFTV News Daily Feat Lee Judges

AFTV STORE:
SUBSCRIBE NOW :
INSTAGRAM:
TWITTER:
FACEBOOK:
SNAPCHAT:
VKONTAKTE:
TWITCH:
DISCORD:
WEBSITE:

AFTV winner of The Best Overall Football Content Creators at The 2018/19 Football Blogging Awards

AFTV is the Unofficial Voice of Arsenal Fans around the world. AFTV is a platform where fans can voice their independent opinions on the greatest football club in the world.

#AFTV #Arsenal #Football

source Camisetas De Fútbol Baratas,Comprar Camisetas de Futbol Baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Niños. Camisetas Futbol Baratas 2018-2019. camisetas de futbol contrareembolso baratas

49 thoughts on “Should All Premier League Players Take A Pay Cut? | AFTV News Daily Feat Lee Judges

  1. What about the new homeless people coming out in 1000s now? There’s gonna be women selling their bodies that never would have thought so. Parents that are gonna have to cut back on their kids education? All players should take a cut forever, no man should earn £150k a week for kicking a ball. Especially when the governments are bankrupt. There are only 5 countries on this planet that are not bankrupt! And they are tiny countries!

    Responder

  4. I dislike Arsenal as a Man U fan and have banter with my mates who support Arsenal. But tonight I watched Robbie present a TV show on racism in football and it has given me an entire new respect to this man and AFTV brand. Robbie I salute you Sir. Respect !!!

    Responder

  5. this isnt even a question for the current circumstances…..if any player says they shouldn't they clearly don't unerstand anything…and are utter wankers….I don't care if its an arsenal player….I would never support them ever again if they refused…..when youre earning hundreds of thousands a year you can afford to take a 50% cut no problem….

    Responder

  10. 550 x £2500 is M£1.375 per month. Are you seriously telling me that the 8th richest club in revenues (say proud spurs supporters) can’t afford this. Are these clubs in such a mess that month 1 they have to sponge off the government. Levy got M£7 in salary, mourinio gets M£15 per annum and they are owned by a billionaire, they also managed to spend a billion on a new stadium. Players are all on at least average £100k a week. Why can’t all take a pay cut for one month of 50% raise enough to cover £1.375M for months. When these clubs have the audacity to spend 100’s of millions in the summer on transfers it will be shameful. Are the clubs even offering refunds to supporters? I would seriously question my commitment as a season ticket holder if Arsenal do the same thing, before they have exhausted all other options. Tell u what kroenke tell us not to get excited this summer and do not buy anyone but make sure the supporters are proud of the club.

    Responder

  11. This is a chance for players like Ozil to step up and suspend his wages until this is over. Take a leaf out of Ramsey’s book at Juventus. Give back a little and help our club and staff.

    Responder

  18. Troopz saying auba is in contract talks that’s why he ain’t responding we all know why he ain’t responding😂😂he’s gunna leave and he don’t want to hurt ur feelings but auba leaving will be very painful

    Responder

  29. I'd take a 50% pay cut of £1000 a week, I'd still have a better wage that what I have now just like 99% of you. Should be glad to have a few grand. After a pay cut.

    Responder

  30. If a player refuses to take a pay cut and sues the club he will find it difficult to enforce his contract regarding his pay. The law is clear but morally will players sue their respective clubs? Fans will turn on their players.

    Responder

  31. Why should they take a pay cut?? If the clubs are owned buy billionaire owners why should they take a pay cut?? To save the owners money? Everyone’s always talking bout morals, but who is saving money with all theses pay cuts?

    Responder

  47. the government should refuse Spurs and Newcastle application to furlough non playing staff who should be paid from the 50% pay cut on all players earning in excess of 10k per week, if we needed any proof of the sheer greed of football its there for all to see, which player will show leadership and force the clubs to do this, I don't want to hear that a few players have given a weeks wages to food banks lets see some meaningful action to ensure taxpayers don't have to pay when the players can easily afford it.

    Responder

  48. These greedy footballers and Clubs need to take stock in these difficult times, Spurs and Newcastle are asking the state to help their non playing staff to become furloughed and claim their 80%, do me a favour get your greedy players like Kane etc who are on disgusting amounts of cash to take a massive pay cut to help other members at the club who may only get a couple of hundred a week .. Lionel Messi has just taken a 70% drop to help his fellow workers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *