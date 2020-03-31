Should All Premier League Players Take A Pay Cut? | AFTV News Daily Feat Lee Judges
49 thoughts on “Should All Premier League Players Take A Pay Cut? | AFTV News Daily Feat Lee Judges”
What about the new homeless people coming out in 1000s now? There’s gonna be women selling their bodies that never would have thought so. Parents that are gonna have to cut back on their kids education? All players should take a cut forever, no man should earn £150k a week for kicking a ball. Especially when the governments are bankrupt. There are only 5 countries on this planet that are not bankrupt! And they are tiny countries!
Itv link not in description!!!
Depending on how you make within a year
I dislike Arsenal as a Man U fan and have banter with my mates who support Arsenal. But tonight I watched Robbie present a TV show on racism in football and it has given me an entire new respect to this man and AFTV brand. Robbie I salute you Sir. Respect !!!
this isnt even a question for the current circumstances…..if any player says they shouldn't they clearly don't unerstand anything…and are utter wankers….I don't care if its an arsenal player….I would never support them ever again if they refused…..when youre earning hundreds of thousands a year you can afford to take a 50% cut no problem….
I want to know what pay cut the owners are taking 🤨
I have zero empathy for the players if they forced to take a pay cut. Most are on weekly more than a normal person's yearly salary. They'll survive.
Why is this even a convo, they might have to take a pay cut regardless, all markets are crashing
Don Robbie, thank you for the work you do. Much love and respect from South Africa. Oh and I can't wait to watch your documentary
550 x £2500 is M£1.375 per month. Are you seriously telling me that the 8th richest club in revenues (say proud spurs supporters) can’t afford this. Are these clubs in such a mess that month 1 they have to sponge off the government. Levy got M£7 in salary, mourinio gets M£15 per annum and they are owned by a billionaire, they also managed to spend a billion on a new stadium. Players are all on at least average £100k a week. Why can’t all take a pay cut for one month of 50% raise enough to cover £1.375M for months. When these clubs have the audacity to spend 100’s of millions in the summer on transfers it will be shameful. Are the clubs even offering refunds to supporters? I would seriously question my commitment as a season ticket holder if Arsenal do the same thing, before they have exhausted all other options. Tell u what kroenke tell us not to get excited this summer and do not buy anyone but make sure the supporters are proud of the club.
This is a chance for players like Ozil to step up and suspend his wages until this is over. Take a leaf out of Ramsey’s book at Juventus. Give back a little and help our club and staff.
Robbie, we want loosing games where fans were moaning about some players who need to be sold.
Gov money u mean taxpayers money like me n u why?
What if I couldn’t watch it as I live in another country?
Only Ozil
After watching the last 5-10 aftv videos, I realised that robbie is one hell of a negative fella
Troopz saying auba is in contract talks that’s why he ain’t responding we all know why he ain’t responding😂😂he’s gunna leave and he don’t want to hurt ur feelings but auba leaving will be very painful
You say no one Will not have the money when Chelsea have 300-400 million to spend on player🤔
Right now healthcare and supermarket workers are more important to society then all the highly paid superstars sitting at home.
Im guessing the government wont furlough the footballers wages 😂
Where the F is TY?
Arsenal has never been the same since Santi left
where is link
morning lads, yes the players should OFFER to take a cut, not sure some will tho…. looking forward to see what happens when it all returns…
Abu's better because he came here and started banging them in straight away. kanes been popping about the league for years
99.999% pay cut and they still would be better off than me !
Why do they keep saying Arsenal are 5th?
I'd take a 50% pay cut of £1000 a week, I'd still have a better wage that what I have now just like 99% of you. Should be glad to have a few grand. After a pay cut.
If a player refuses to take a pay cut and sues the club he will find it difficult to enforce his contract regarding his pay. The law is clear but morally will players sue their respective clubs? Fans will turn on their players.
Why should they take a pay cut?? If the clubs are owned buy billionaire owners why should they take a pay cut?? To save the owners money? Everyone’s always talking bout morals, but who is saving money with all theses pay cuts?
Great coverage keep us updated
of course they should take a pay cut.
That w@nker Ozil should forfeit 80% of his weekly wage. He's not doing much more now than he does on field.
I’m pretty sure that Barcelona players didn’t volunteer that pay cut. Spain has a law that allows employers to defer 70% of their wages in times of emergency.
pay cut by 80% I say.. overpaid already.. regards Tony (bluenose)
Is your documentary going to come out for the international audience?
Robbie can I borrow some money to buy a ticket when the football season is back please 👀
Great documentary Robbie
Levy and Mourino give your 20% to the staff on minimum wage! Then the players should follow. If they have a heart. Clubs are about the local community.
businesses will bounce back!
Is Cedric even going to kick a ball for us 😫
i miss footie the pubs the euro's watching the london marathon the tennis god i think we are living in a twilight world bored stiff
Dortmund players are already bk in training in pairs
no lovren no smalling we need quality not other clubs rejects now i know why lampard got rid of luiz
the government should refuse Spurs and Newcastle application to furlough non playing staff who should be paid from the 50% pay cut on all players earning in excess of 10k per week, if we needed any proof of the sheer greed of football its there for all to see, which player will show leadership and force the clubs to do this, I don't want to hear that a few players have given a weeks wages to food banks lets see some meaningful action to ensure taxpayers don't have to pay when the players can easily afford it.
These greedy footballers and Clubs need to take stock in these difficult times, Spurs and Newcastle are asking the state to help their non playing staff to become furloughed and claim their 80%, do me a favour get your greedy players like Kane etc who are on disgusting amounts of cash to take a massive pay cut to help other members at the club who may only get a couple of hundred a week .. Lionel Messi has just taken a 70% drop to help his fellow workers
Depends if the club needs them to