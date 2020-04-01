Geo hosts the Premier League quiz, live ay 8pm on Wednesday!!
Support us on Patreon:
Our email (all enquires & clips): info@hammerschat.com
You can find us here:
Our Forum:
Our Forum Channel:
Our Twitter:
Our Facebook:
Our Instagram:
source Queremos ofrecerte las mejores Camisetas de Fútbol al mejor precio y calidad- Envio Gratis DHL EXPRESS. camiseta francia
5 thoughts on “LIVE: Premier League Quiz | Wednesday 8pm, come and play along!!”
awesome content you deserve more views
Not overly impressed with the time out ban for saying Everton 😔
Is it worth the share on insta if I live in Ireland for the dominos geo mate😂😂
DISCLAIMER: I am aware I got the answer wrong regarding the manager question, i misread Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Premier_League_managers #GeoOut
Very enjoyable. I got 26/51. Winning is what I do.
That Ipswich kit was the easiest. Plus the letter T on the stadium seats gave a clue.