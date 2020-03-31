🙏 Please Consider Donating To My NHS Fundraiser (link below) 🙏
Chelsea News: Premier League Clubs In For £90m Rated Striker?! Donnarumma Price Drop? Yan Reads News!
In today’s Chelsea News Video,
I talk about Chelsea’s transfers news from today’s football news headlines. First off I talk about Messi’s comments on Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, and offer my thoughts on that. Secondly I discuss the reported transfer battle between Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal Fc and Chelsea Football Club for a £90m rated striker from ligue 1 playing for Lille. Nonsense? Probably!
I also give an update on the Donnarumma stories coming from Italy.
The future is bright for CFC.
45 thoughts on “Chelsea News: Premier League Clubs In For £90m Rated Striker?! Donnarumma Price Drop? Yan Reads News”
Had to tap as soon as I got the noti
Hakimi and Jovic combined should be around 100 mil. That’s less than what sancho is. We should make United pay more for sancho and then use the rest of are money to invest in a backup keeper that can push kepa. After this we will have more money for the winter for any signings we need
No more from that Ligue 1. Sheesh. Unless you're buying Mbappe or something. If Chelsea wants to spend 80+ on a Ligue 1 striker, might as well we go for Haaland or snap up Jovic.
Guys I think if Manchester united dont get champions league then I dont think sancho will go to them so he could come to chelsea this could guarantee our chance of getting sancho 💙
Dreem teem
GK- Oblack Onnana
Lb- Tellers Alosno
Cb- Koulibably zooma
Cb- Upamemacano Tomori
Rb- James Dave
Cm- Kante Lotfus check
Cm- kovakic Mililinkovik sivac
Lm- Neyamr Polisic
CAm- coatinho muont
Rm- chukwuezwe Sancho
St- Hualand Jovic
Lyke if u agrree
i was asking you what you thought of him back around Christmas, prior to Jan transfer business, as a possible good buy.
funny it's April and a pandemic before the media mentioned him.
in the wrong job, me?
he scored against us in UCL.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxIB2IfWGcQ some play highlight you might find interesting @football therapy
i would like to see chelsea buy kasper dolberg as 2 choices and think we could get him cheap
Jovic on a loan is the best option
a nigerian
Let's just buy luka jovic he will cost less and we will easily secure with less competition
I don't know about Messi's eye for talent but at least it's not Pelé praising Mount. That's when you know you're in trouble.😂
I am not surprised Messi is openly saying good things about Mount, but we gotta be careful though, heard Barcelona have got eyes on our academy players like Tammy, Reece, Mount and Gilmour, especially Tammy and Gilmour.
Luka Jovic is the answer for Chelsea main Striker issue solved.
We need the expireince of Coutiniho to Create the depth we need in midfield, he's a Dead ball expert hard to find.
Look at the cost both come in, it's best deal Chelsea would ever get.
ThinQ
30 mill for donnaruma please lets buy him🙏🏾
Is 13 goals and 4 assists a good return for a number 9?
If Chelsea bought dembele for 80 or 90m they are the foolish club in the world. Lampard and bunch of jackass
Lampard and co have no idea about transfers . He is looking for rice , dembele, goalkeeper for heavy price . Man U are doing smart transfers like bruno Fernandez, van bissakka, sancho and they target grealish
This isnt real… If united gives 120 for sancho, can they also give 90 more for him…?🙄🙄Who s going give 210 millions after the virus… Let s be grounded. We have to filter the gossips.
Yan…..I would like to see him in Chelsea shirt…#lillestriker💯
Bro please stop this fundraiser it’s stupid
This mystery striker better not be clickbait for Kane, Yan because we are not getting him
We should go for Kramaric
ST- Dembéle
LB- Hakimi
RW- Sancho and Boga
GK- Donnarumma
Always on point during tuff times all over the world 🌎 due to corona virus #muchrespect 💙#chelsea4life💯 #besafeoutthere🙏
First
Kane?
Fifa 20 expert here, we have Morata money coming in soon, sell Bakayoko, Barkley use cash from that to get Telles and Hakimi and straight swap for Kepa for Donnarumma. 4D chess.
Please don't birng this candy of news.
I swear to god if it’s Victor Osimhen…
YAAASSSSS IIII’MMM RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh god I’m getting exited for no real reason help me I’m so booorrreeed cuz of the quarantine.
Haaland's Dortmund release clause is 60m euro for context on how ludicrous 90m quid is.
I’m a big Chelsea fan also.Stay Cool
Could your insta live posts be done on twitter? So we could watch them at another time? Like a podcast etc I don’t use insta so I mainly watch the YouTube vids at work etc?
I’ve watched Osimhen a lot and he’s seriously good. Idk about that price tag but for a realistic figure he could be great competition for Tammy without displacing him immediately. Honestly I think he’s better than Dembele from what I’ve seen
He's averaging about 0.5 goals per game over every competition, decent hold up play and good movement in and around the box. He's a bit one footed and his finishing isn't quite top notch yet but he's quite young (even younger than Tammy) and he has time definitely to improve. I'd take him to Chelsea only if his price was lower.
What’s name of the song at the end
Dembele Onana Boga Telles would be the perfect window
Is there a player we are not linked with? It’s someone different every day, hope the Hakini rumours are true tho class player and would be my top target over everyone
Osimhen is not a bad player, he is very confident player from watching some of his videos
When I see his thumbnails my instinct is just to click it and watch
Let us keep it real we will only buy 3 players sancho if he is not priced out a lb and possibly a central defender after the ban and the current climate Chelsea and Roman is going to be sensible and wait for the youth development anjoin Gallagher Gilmore ampadou madsen ghuei he has learnt salah de bruyne lukaku ake
£90.000.000 That would be madness😳
Dumbest fking thing i've ever heard! they claim 90m thats sane.. hes maybe worth 15m maximum
Fuck me Chelsea buying every one fuck off all bullshit
Messi also name dropped Puli 🤭