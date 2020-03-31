



Chelsea News: Premier League Clubs In For £90m Rated Striker?! Donnarumma Price Drop? Yan Reads News!

In today’s Chelsea News Video,

I talk about Chelsea’s transfers news from today’s football news headlines. First off I talk about Messi’s comments on Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, and offer my thoughts on that. Secondly I discuss the reported transfer battle between Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal Fc and Chelsea Football Club for a £90m rated striker from ligue 1 playing for Lille. Nonsense? Probably!

I also give an update on the Donnarumma stories coming from Italy.

The future is bright for CFC.

