Chelsea News: Premier League Clubs In For £90m Rated Striker?! Donnarumma Price Drop? Yan Reads News

Posted on by Football Therapy



🙏 Please Consider Donating To My NHS Fundraiser (link below) 🙏

Chelsea News: Premier League Clubs In For £90m Rated Striker?! Donnarumma Price Drop? Yan Reads News!

In today’s Chelsea News Video,

I talk about Chelsea’s transfers news from today’s football news headlines. First off I talk about Messi’s comments on Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, and offer my thoughts on that. Secondly I discuss the reported transfer battle between Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal Fc and Chelsea Football Club for a £90m rated striker from ligue 1 playing for Lille. Nonsense? Probably!

I also give an update on the Donnarumma stories coming from Italy.

The future is bright for CFC.

Join the Football Therapy Discord for $1 via Patreon,

Patreon:

Follow me on Twitter and Instragram: @FootballYannick

Football Therapy is a Football YouTube channel run by host and owner Yan. Although this channel is currently covering all things Chelsea Football Club, eventually Football Therapy will cover all things football. Yannick often talks about world football in his live streams if you are looking for different football content. Generally, this channel will post analytical videos on Chelsea matches and players. Expect previews, reviews, analysis videos and Chelsea news videos on this channel!

Yan has also started a 2nd YouTube channel called Yan’s Yard, which is less Chelsea FC orientated like Football Therapy, he also play FIFA 20 and other games on that channel.

If you are a Chelsea FC fan, or indeed just a football fan, feel free to subscribe to Football Therapy and join Yannick on his YouTube journey!

Enjoy the football!

#ChelseaNews #ChelseaFC

source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. equipacion manchester united 2018

45 thoughts on “Chelsea News: Premier League Clubs In For £90m Rated Striker?! Donnarumma Price Drop? Yan Reads News

  2. Hakimi and Jovic combined should be around 100 mil. That’s less than what sancho is. We should make United pay more for sancho and then use the rest of are money to invest in a backup keeper that can push kepa. After this we will have more money for the winter for any signings we need

    Responder

  5. Dreem teem

    GK- Oblack Onnana
    Lb- Tellers Alosno
    Cb- Koulibably zooma
    Cb- Upamemacano Tomori
    Rb- James Dave
    Cm- Kante Lotfus check
    Cm- kovakic Mililinkovik sivac
    Lm- Neyamr Polisic
    CAm- coatinho muont
    Rm- chukwuezwe Sancho
    St- Hualand Jovic

    Lyke if u agrree

    Responder

  6. i was asking you what you thought of him back around Christmas, prior to Jan transfer business, as a possible good buy.
    funny it's April and a pandemic before the media mentioned him.
    in the wrong job, me?
    he scored against us in UCL.

    Responder

  13. I am not surprised Messi is openly saying good things about Mount, but we gotta be careful though, heard Barcelona have got eyes on our academy players like Tammy, Reece, Mount and Gilmour, especially Tammy and Gilmour.

    Responder

  14. Luka Jovic is the answer for Chelsea main Striker issue solved.
    We need the expireince of Coutiniho to Create the depth we need in midfield, he's a Dead ball expert hard to find.
    Look at the cost both come in, it's best deal Chelsea would ever get.
    ThinQ

    Responder

  18. Lampard and co have no idea about transfers . He is looking for rice , dembele, goalkeeper for heavy price . Man U are doing smart transfers like bruno Fernandez, van bissakka, sancho and they target grealish

    Responder

  19. This isnt real… If united gives 120 for sancho, can they also give 90 more for him…?🙄🙄Who s going give 210 millions after the virus… Let s be grounded. We have to filter the gossips.

    Responder

  34. I’ve watched Osimhen a lot and he’s seriously good. Idk about that price tag but for a realistic figure he could be great competition for Tammy without displacing him immediately. Honestly I think he’s better than Dembele from what I’ve seen

    Responder

  35. He's averaging about 0.5 goals per game over every competition, decent hold up play and good movement in and around the box. He's a bit one footed and his finishing isn't quite top notch yet but he's quite young (even younger than Tammy) and he has time definitely to improve. I'd take him to Chelsea only if his price was lower.

    Responder

  41. Let us keep it real we will only buy 3 players sancho if he is not priced out a lb and possibly a central defender after the ban and the current climate Chelsea and Roman is going to be sensible and wait for the youth development anjoin Gallagher Gilmore ampadou madsen ghuei he has learnt salah de bruyne lukaku ake

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *