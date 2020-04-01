Watch all of Kingy’s Premier League goals so far! 👆
10 thoughts on “GOALS GALORE 🙌 | All of Joshua King's Premier League goals 🔥”
Does Bournemouth reply to comments?
Just watched it on insta 🤣
Amazing guys please don't stop uploading because of corona
Come on kingyyyyy 👑
I'm only 13 but that brings back brilliant memories as I started watching when the Great escape happened
3:28 matey on the right celebrating with harry arter
King is always there when we need him the most
are we trying to sell him or something?
why do this, he hasn't finished yet
This video is so long 😴😴 almost fell asleep