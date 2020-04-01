GREALISH IN TALKS WITH UTD OVER £70M DEAL | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE
26 thoughts on “GREALISH IN TALKS WITH UTD OVER £70M DEAL | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE”
Sounds like SALT talk to me. Let him be United's problem, not yours 🙂
30 or 40 million if villa get relegated
Grealish is better than Maddison. Maddison don't have the workrate Grealish have , the leadership. Grealish been class for the entrie season where's Maddison was good for half of the season and then he done nothing. One mistake doesn't make him a bad footballer but he is not worth 70 mil , I can see why Aston Villa ask that sort of money because he is their only valuable player .
We will get him for 50mil….and i don't think he will flop he is the best english midfielder
Ummmm titi
Good morning again 👑
Utd are favourites to take the league,but Arsenal should take the Premier league next season💪🙏
Lee grealish is ten times better than maddison
Would love to see him at arsenal … Fuck our board … Fuck United
Overrated player and a selfish prick
The only reason why grealish is being touted as a 70 million pound player is because hes English.
I couldn’t care less about off field activities from grealish tbh. I thing fans are too sucked in by that. As long as it’s a 10/10 on match day I’m good
Definitely reminds me of Wilshere ur right there.
Jack who lol a fit at prime super jack for me any day at least he played for us.
Lee I was with you but I seen now that jack grealish has more goals and more assists than James Maddison and grealish plays in a relegation team Maddison in top 4 team Maddison is massively overrated he hasn’t scored for like three four month
GREALISH Over rated footballer. He thinks he is David Beckham !!! facts
Jadon sancho supported Chelsea wen he was younger
Remember grealish getting punched up and scoring the winner in that derby
If you are so confident that Sancho is signing for Man United then put a wager on it
Where the hell do you get the 70 million pound's from Lee. And then when It comes to the few players Arsenal are Linked with the prices differ what the hell is up with that.
Grealish is worth 25 mil and at a push 35 mil
ManU running the transfer as always….
the last year the overpaid for maguire and all defenders prices were up
Sorry he’s not worth 70m
Being a bit harsh Rooney lived in brass houses 🤣🤣🤣🤣
They said the same shit about auba 🤐
Basically I agree. Solid player, but not near a $70M talent.