The official story of Leicester City Football Club’s incredible 2015/16 Premier League title.
27 thoughts on “Fearless Foxes: Our Story | Leicester City's 2015/16 Premier League Title”
Can't wait
I remember this like it was last year. I hope this happens again next season
My loved team❤💙❤💙❤💙❤💙❤💙❤💙❤💙
The beast team in world 💙
great video I really liked it
This was a incredible season i glad they won the title… thats the same season my team Chelsea was terrible 😅
I am Brazilian
Desde Argentina
Foxes never quit !
As a neutral I loved it and Vardy deserves a statue
My team💙
21:30 "Ryhad Marhez for the double, swansea city for the trouble" this guys a shakespeare
Greatest fairytale ever told. It was an honor being part of this journey
I finished the vídeo and I can say:
I’m crying thank you LCFC I love you 💙💙💙💙
Anyone see kante in the thumbnail
R we still talking bout dis
Literally just posted the DVD on YouTube
That’s my club. I watched all that of it. The memories are something else thank you Leicester and vichai. For the best moments of my life 💙💙💙🦊🦊
Is it chillwel at 42:52
LCFC🦊💙
The best team in England🦊💙
I miss that lineup
Thank you so much. Havent had a chance to see this in Canada! Go Foxes!
I see that one Celtic fan still can't get over it, even during this epidemic! The mind boggles.
There is no club like ours. We are One.
#ForeverFearless
WOW REALLY INCREDIBLE THIS FILM!!! AND EMOTIONAL!!!
I just love Leicester city 🤞🏻❤️💯
we need kante