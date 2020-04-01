PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
36 thoughts on “Pushing to finish the Premier League right now is morally indefensible – Jon Champion”
Constant vids calling for void.. why not post one of the numerous calls for completion of the season?? Nah…that doesn't fit your agenda 😂
just because jon champion is a commentator it doesnt make him the oracle on what is going to be happening,m it is still only his opinion and everybody has an opinion on it , the only opinion that matters are the powers that be that decide when footy returns and it will do they deem it necessary to have it return
I also see a big change in player lifestyle coming into the game and what i mean by that is, players will have it in there contracts that they have to adhere to the clubs ethos on personal fitness regiemes etc etc in order to maintain the level of performance needed to win enough games to challenge for major honours, it will get harder and harder for clubs to compete if they dont adapt to this and in turn the clubs will lose money and at the end of the day that is what football is all about now MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!!!
Void the season it's that simple if Liverpool are all that they are cracked up to be which they are not they will replicate this season
The premier league – House built on straw
Who does broadcast legend John Champion support.😉
Reduce in professional footy in England in the future say 2025-26 season.
Its irrepetible and disgusting how these broadcasters are oblivious to corona. The league is done, void it. Football might not come back in a year at all
Fuck terry fuck wit that’s all he can talk about doom and gloom he hates that fact that Liverpool are gonna win the league or was
😂😂 I dare u to upload a positive out come for the completion of the season ! It’s almost like ur searching for every article , pundits opinion on how it can’t 🤔
Null & Void FC
I wish all of this to end and go back to the way things was because I'm getting bored of hearing same things over and over and over again. Coronaviurs. F*** off!🖕🏼
Liking the new look tez 👍
IF MAN UNITED WAS IN THE POSITION OF WINNING THE LEAGUE TERRY WONT BE B=THIS GLEE ON VOIDING THE LEAGUE AND THATS FACTS
Shouldn't money at the end of the season be more than money at the beginning of the season? Think about it. The PL isn't dumb. They have professionals looking at the financial forecast. They wouldn't be thinking of finishing the season (which will possibly be around September) if they didn't think its good financially.
They know the situation better than we do.
Morality is subjective.
I've lost count the amount of friends losing their will to live due to a lack of football. I live in Birmingham so they don't really have anything to be angry about. I myself am on the brink of suicide.
Now moreso than ever I've come to realise just how important sports and other events are for morality and a sense of purpose.
I miss having something to look forward to. This must be how caged animals feel.
Terry is a hypocrite. If his precious United were 25 points clear he would be pushing for the league to be finished. If it safe to finished safely then it should. Terry is a hypocrite's hypocrite.
I can think of a few billions reasons to bring football back….
The fans who have nothing good to look forward to in life.
If the season is to be voided, Liverpool should start on 0 points, Man City on -25 points, Licester on -29 points, Chelsea on -34 points etc etc.
Jon Champion is spot on the premier league don't care about health just money It's a very sad world we live in when we depend on money …Not national health but that's what greedy corporations like the premier league care about .
This is about the 14th video related to cancelling the season 😂😂😂
The Man Utd Terrace is a fucking joke.
Cancelling football doesn't save lives…PLAYING FOOTBALL WHEN IT'S SAFE saves lives 👍🏾
I wonder if The Man Utd Terrace can go more than a week without posting a video relating to cancelling the season 😂😂😂
Terry is a bias prick…tries to make out the channel is balanced, when he has about 14 videos relating to cancelling, and the rest related to Man Utd 🤷🏾♂️
People been saying it for years the money bubble will burst some time and now is the time.
It’s getting finished to all the fuckin haters end of …terry just come out and say you don’t want them fuckin scousers to win the league like every other channel does haha no matter if it’s a year this season will be finished deal with it ..stop pushing your stupid fukin agenda only one narcissist and that’s you haha… we know every fucking thing in your life from when you was a kid till right up until now because you don’t shut the fuck up about yourself lad ..you have even put a thumbnail up as if your chatting to Jon champion lol…by the way lad unlike the season your hair isn’t coming back don’t build yourself up hoping because you will only feel worse for it
can we all agree,terry has turned into a utter bellend since the season has been cancelled! love how through the season he was coming across unbiased but showing his true colours since the league had been cancelled like a lot of senseless people calling the season to be void?why?best solution is to finish the season when its safe to do so.most that want the season to be void have agendas,simple as that!
Sound level was low on this video Tel
Listen league will be finished this year some time behind close doors league will not start next year until November because fans wonr be aloud in until at least nov….
End of the season ain't coming. Get the vloggers tier out already!!!!!! if LoudmouthBFC ain't on it, we RIOT!
If you look at the whole interview Jon champion actually says right now it's not right but it will finish. I'm a lfc supporter and I can wait until September
Terry stop talking about lfc fans, I've seen united fans celebrating this virus just to stop lfc, it goes both ways
I used to enjoy this channel but just lately the 'anti-Liverpool' comments have soured whatever good went before it.
I actually AGREE that if things aren't safe enough by the end of May then this season should be voided but it's the spitefulness of the way it is being handled on here & the hypocrisy of some the contributors which makes them come across as pathetic…the host being the main culprit.
Check out this link it explains EPL problem
https://www.facebook.com/240792712774618/posts/1353241418196403/
Really Terry if a player gets a broken leg are you saying the clubs own doctors and physios can't treat them
Modern day football clubs are a disgrace! This will be remembered.
Backroom & club staff being put on furloughed leave, having to take 20% paycuts, and the taxpayer footing the bill, why footballers still pick up 100% of their pay? Hundreds of thousands A WEEK?!
Disgrace!
Void the season, and fuck em all! Scumbags!
No-one:
The Football Terrace: NuLl AnD vOiD vids everyday
BTEC Sky Sports the Debate
Your channel is literally a joke. Change the name to Stretford End Terrace and it might be closer to the truth. You seriously do not deserve to be making a living out of this. You talk utter nonsense and are so blatantly biased. Nobody, nobody is ‘pushing’ to complete the season now, only when it is safe to do so. https://www.skysports.com/share/11967732