PREMIER LEAGUE CANCELLED (IN BELGIUM)

Posted on by hughwizzy



Belgiam’s Premier League,
The Jupiler Pro League,
Has been cancelled.
Will the Premier League and other major European football leagues,
Now follow suit?

#Football #FootballNews #90More #HughsNews

– Twitter –
– Instagram –
– Twitch –
– Facebook –
– Periscope – hughwizzy

source Camisetas De Fútbol Baratas,Comprar Camisetas de Futbol Baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Niños. Camisetas Futbol Baratas 2018-2019. camiseta modric croacia

24 thoughts on “PREMIER LEAGUE CANCELLED (IN BELGIUM)

  7. Its 1:25am, 1 year old baby will not sleep. Eventually have to go downstairs put him in the pram, accept the fact that I'm probably sleeping on the couch….oh look hugh wizzy has a new video oh good..no earphones but I'll just keep the volume low……. 2:05 👍

    Responder
  21. O J

    MY SOLUTION TO THE LEAGUE ISSUE:
    Obviously savings lives is much more important atm but hear me out

    Normality won't resume again for the majority of European countries until August/September, we've got 12 weeks of the season to finish so….

    When things are safe, set up a mini 'pre' season around August/September time to get player's up to fitness, finish the entire season on the same timescale as if it we're happening during the 'normal' season ie(play out the remaining 12 weeks from October to Christmas)

    Have a mini break over Christmas and begin the 'Next' season from January/February to November and repeat for the next 2 years to allow no major disruptions for…the Qatar 2022 World Cup! (Obviously the Euro's summer 2021 have 6 weeks out of the season for that then jump back in where we left off around August/September and extend into December 2021 if needed, maybe cut out pointless international friendlies for a few weeks to make up for any lost time?

    Scrap any new tournaments(eg Nations League) until post 2022 until we get through this reshuffle

    Then post 2022 we reassess, do we continue playing across Europe from Jan/Feb to November (would massively improve fixture congestion) or Switch back to 'normal' in August 2023 and from Jan-May 2023 we have a 'mini' season where teams only play eachother once etc…

    Please share or comment your opinions, have a nice+stay safe everyone 🙏🤙

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *