PREMIER LEAGUE CANCELLED (IN BELGIUM)

Belgiam’s Premier League,
The Jupiler Pro League,
Has been cancelled.
Will the Premier League and other major European football leagues,
Now follow suit?
Arsenal fan's can you explain why he said please swap at the end if he apparently loves your club 🤔
I fucking love my boy Hugh. As I’ve said, we don’t support the same football team, but, boy I could get along with him if we lived in the same country! Keep on rocking Hugh Wizzy! Stay well and safe.
This season will be cancelled, everyone needs to understand this. These massive frauds are not bigger than the need to focus every last resources to combat this crisis.
Hearing Kevin prince talk about the Turkish fans was awesome, makes me remember why people play the game to begin with
Aubas entire demeanor changes after that question lmao he’s leaving
Best solution to prem do aggregate scores for teams that have played eachother twice and use the normal result for teams that have played eachother once
MY SOLUTION TO THE LEAGUE ISSUE:
Obviously savings lives is much more important atm but hear me out
Normality won't resume again for the majority of European countries until August/September, we've got 12 weeks of the season to finish so….
When things are safe, set up a mini 'pre' season around August/September time to get player's up to fitness, finish the entire season on the same timescale as if it we're happening during the 'normal' season ie(play out the remaining 12 weeks from October to Christmas)
Have a mini break over Christmas and begin the 'Next' season from January/February to November and repeat for the next 2 years to allow no major disruptions for…the Qatar 2022 World Cup! (Obviously the Euro's summer 2021 have 6 weeks out of the season for that then jump back in where we left off around August/September and extend into December 2021 if needed, maybe cut out pointless international friendlies for a few weeks to make up for any lost time?
Scrap any new tournaments(eg Nations League) until post 2022 until we get through this reshuffle
Then post 2022 we reassess, do we continue playing across Europe from Jan/Feb to November (would massively improve fixture congestion) or Switch back to 'normal' in August 2023 and from Jan-May 2023 we have a 'mini' season where teams only play eachother once etc…
Please share or comment your opinions, have a nice+stay safe everyone 🙏🤙
I think we should try to finish the season regardless and have next season be shortened ahead of time
