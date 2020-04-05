HIGHLIGHTS | Dynamo Brest 1-2 Slavia-Mozyr | Belarusian Premier League

Watch highlights from this weekend’s Belarusian Premier League tie between Dynamo Brest and Slavia-Mozyr. Slavia-Mozyr recorded a second victory in three Belarusian Premier League matches with a 2-1 victory at the Stadyen DASK Brestski.

21 thoughts on “HIGHLIGHTS | Dynamo Brest 1-2 Slavia-Mozyr | Belarusian Premier League

  15. I've seen the reaction to this loss on Dynamo Brest's fan channel BoobiesFanTV, just before they sadly took it down. Here's the gist.

    Presenter Robski (counting the rubles cha-chinging in his head): What do you think went wrong for us there?

    Kazimir (old fella fed up of the same old same old): I don't see the f***ing point any more. We know what we got last week, we know what we got today, we know what we're gonna get next week. Kovalchuk's got to go, mate.

    Dmitri Tetradze (DT): (adjusts cap aggressively) I spend thousands of rubles goin' home and away, and these muppets can't be arsed to put half the effort in! Bin the lot of 'em! Until we make the big decisions, we ain't going nowhere, and I hate sayin' that.

    Troopz (this fella is everywhere!): It's all about the fam, innit blud!

    Club Shop Oleg (dressed head to toe in club merchandise, speaks softly, looks confused all the time): I still believe in the gaffer. Sergei's still the man.

    Hleb-chi (colourfully dressed loudmouth): yells some unintelligible gibberish down the mic

