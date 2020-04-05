HIGHLIGHTS | Dynamo Brest 1-2 Slavia-Mozyr | Belarusian Premier League





Watch highlights from this weekend’s Belarusian Premier League tie between Dynamo Brest and Slavia-Mozyr. Slavia-Mozyr recorded a second victory in three Belarusian Premier League matches with a 2-1 victory at the Stadyen DASK Brestski.

