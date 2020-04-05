SUBSCRIBE ►
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►
Watch highlights from this weekend’s Belarusian Premier League tie between Dynamo Brest and Slavia-Mozyr. Slavia-Mozyr recorded a second victory in three Belarusian Premier League matches with a 2-1 victory at the Stadyen DASK Brestski.
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►
►TWITTER:
►FACEBOOK:
►WEBSITE:
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:
►SKY SPORTS BOXING:
►SOCCER AM:
►SKY SPORTS F1:
source Compra online la camiseta de tu equipo de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales. equipacion psg 2019
21 thoughts on “HIGHLIGHTS | Dynamo Brest 1-2 Slavia-Mozyr | Belarusian Premier League”
Sorry I need the Belarusian language commentary version.
had a fiver on the draw…
This is so bad that I would watch arsenal play
This is the best football ive seen in weeks man
I have never bloody laughed so hard 1:05!!!!!
Bit of a weird time to start warming up mid game after scoring a goal but each to their own.
I absolutely love Brests.
Oh fantastic the premier league is back.
The league has teams such as Brest, Slutsk and Bate. Yep. This is excellent.
Kyle Walker looking for a move to Slutsk according to reports.
Empty stadium , but still a better atmosphere than Ibrox .
This Is Fantastic. This Has Honestly Just Made My Quarantine! Gowan Dynamo Brest!!!
Artem milevskiy legend
Come on the brest
I've seen the reaction to this loss on Dynamo Brest's fan channel BoobiesFanTV, just before they sadly took it down. Here's the gist.
—
Presenter Robski (counting the rubles cha-chinging in his head): What do you think went wrong for us there?
Kazimir (old fella fed up of the same old same old): I don't see the f***ing point any more. We know what we got last week, we know what we got today, we know what we're gonna get next week. Kovalchuk's got to go, mate.
Dmitri Tetradze (DT): (adjusts cap aggressively) I spend thousands of rubles goin' home and away, and these muppets can't be arsed to put half the effort in! Bin the lot of 'em! Until we make the big decisions, we ain't going nowhere, and I hate sayin' that.
Troopz (this fella is everywhere!): It's all about the fam, innit blud!
Club Shop Oleg (dressed head to toe in club merchandise, speaks softly, looks confused all the time): I still believe in the gaffer. Sergei's still the man.
Hleb-chi (colourfully dressed loudmouth): yells some unintelligible gibberish down the mic
Souness: Pogba has got to be doing better here.
Sky Sports now you are just taking the biscuit.
Жыве Беларусь!
Just came for the comments
2 of the best teams currently playing the game.
absolute love slavia we’re winning the league this year