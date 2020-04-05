Look back on Alan Shearer’s legendary career and his road to setting the Premier League’s all-time goals record. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #AlanShearer
Alan Shearer: The most goals in PL history | Premier League 100 | NBC Sports
9 thoughts on “Alan Shearer: The most goals in PL history | Premier League 100 | NBC Sports”
1st.
Geordies!
The man was a master marksman!
I remember hearing this guy talking about Ronaldo when CR7 was playing at MANU. Not sure if I have the phrase correct but he called Ronaldo a one trick pony (maybe it was two tricks). I got the impression he didn't think Ronnie would be around much longer.
Should've won more Premier League titles besides the on at Blackburn..
For me, the best English striker of all times and the first player that should go into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Just imagine how many more goals he would have scored if he was playing for Man United or Arsenal and didn't miss 3 full seasons. Right foot, left foot, header, he could do them all. And above everything, he chose to play for his boyhood team, Newcastle, his city and his people. A gentle man on and off the pitch. The real football legend, Alan Shearer.
True masterclass when it comes to goal scoring.
One of the best of all time. That man only had eyes for one thing, the back of the net. He could do it all and you weren't going to stop him. Great documentary, great player.
that was awesome. not even a soccer fan but that was great!