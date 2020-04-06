Premier League Set For Behind Closed Doors Return? | Everton News Daily
26 thoughts on “Premier League Set For Behind Closed Doors Return? | Everton News Daily”
Good video
nice content you deserve more subscribers
nice content keep up the amazing content
Not now their not
This is disgusting, thousands r dying & all the premier league wants is 2 play a stupid game of football. Money,money, money.
I knew the people's club wouldn't furlough the staff. Brilliant news. Truly an Everton thing to do!!!!
Not an expert, but would that mean the social distancing rules would have to be suspended for matches?
Profit over people again what a world
Be baffling if that happens as thousands are getting laid to rest,with just a handful of family at the funerals.
James Rodrigeuz would be a MAJOR MISTAKE !!! Please please do not sign this guy, he should g back to Sth America
Inhattteran is a great young player needs to develop more I think
Also carlo won't look twice at a fucking jabroni like lingard
ArchieRKO 🙏❤️
Blues have more class than those little minded clubs furloughing their staff.
Well done Blues.
I don’t think that is going to happen
Quite right the staff do not work for Everton but fanatics nothing to do with EFC
PL (and UEFA) straws and clutching comes to mind. Madness that they're thinking of playing the games.
1 dislike from a dirty, footie-hating RED.
I saw The English Game brilliant but at the time it was St Domingo
Lingard,Jesus wept Walcott/bolasie part 2.
If the prem started again mark my words social gathering would rocket, silly people, major sporting events cancelled for a full year, ££££££
You watch.
They will play just enough games for Pool to get their title, then call the rest of the games off.
As always and like every other Places, when it comes Down to Money nothing else matters. Money talks and bullshit walks!
Liverpool are dogshit 💩
Think this will happen, the league will be completed. A few days ago the ban on 3pm games on TV was lifted, that means BT, SKY or Amazon Prime could show the games in the UK. I think it will be a bit naff, but probably solves a headache for the premier league.