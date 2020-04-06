#V4NEWS #COMEDYPREMIERLEAGUESEASON3 #GOLDENPOPY
COMEDY PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON 3
PRESENTED BY
SUN PREMIUM REFINED SUNFLOWER OIL
TITLED SPONSOR BY
ROHAN CORPORATION
POWERD BY
ARUNA MASALA
&
LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS
AUTOMOBILE PARTNER
RENAULT
************* A POOL 1ST ROUND ********************************
MATCH BETWEEN
S L SHET DIAMOND HOUSE GOLDEN POPY LADYHILL V/S MUNEESH KUDLA KUSAL
MUNEESH KUDLA KUSAL :
******** CPL is the first comedy show in Mangalore where the competition will be held in a different format, i.e. a team will get a chance to compete against all the other teams************
All music and song used in this content only for entertainment purpose. All songs and music used in this video credit to the original content owner
All Copyrights remain with their respective holders.
#v4news #cplseason3 #ComedyPremierLeagueSeason3 #tulucomedy #tulunataka #GOLDENPOPY #SLSHETDIAMONDHOUSELADYAHILLGOLDENPOPY
We’re always excited to hear from you! If you have any feedback, questions, or concerns, please Connect with us on:-
Facebook –
YouTube –
Twitter –
Website –
For More News & Updates Keep Watching V4news 24×7 Or You May Log into v4news.com& facebook.com/V4news
source comprar camisetas [name] spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,camisetas retro futbol en camisetasfutboleses.com. comprar camisetas de futbol baratas 2016
12 thoughts on “COMEDY PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON 3 || S L SHET DIAMOND HOUSE LADYHILL GOLDEN POPY”
Super
Soooooper
Super comedy
Nice. .
ಅವಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾರ್ರೆ😅😅
Super! !!
Super…
Superrr
Super
Nice
What a funch
Super