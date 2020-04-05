Ryan Giggs | Premier League Player to Head Coach: My Manchester United Journey | CV Stories





SUBSCRIBE to Coaches’ Voice:

Use the code STAYATHOME for 50% off a monthly subscription to The Coaches’ Voice Academy for the next three months:

In this compilation of his CV Stories, Ryan Giggs talks exclusively about both ends of his long association with Manchester United – both as a player and then, ultimately, as the club’s caretaker manager.

In Chapter 1, he reveals his first meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson, breaking into the first team at Old Trafford as a teenager, and the impact of Eric Cantona as he was part of the team that won the first Premier League season – United’s first league title for 26 years.

In Chapter 2, the current Wales head coach talks in depth about the United team that won an historic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998/99 season. He goes on to explain his late-career shift into central midfield before his eventual move into coaching – which included a spell in charge of the first team after the departure of David Moyes.

Website:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Instagram:

The Coaches’ Voice Academy

Website:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Join our coaching forum:

#giggs #manchesterunited #cantona #premierleague #championsleague #thecoachesvoice



source Fútbol Factory tienda online especializada ofrecemos los Camisetas baratas,comprar uniformes replicas camiseta de futbol,camiseta futbol 2019-20 en españa. comprar equipaciones de futbol