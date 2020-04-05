SUBSCRIBE to Coaches’ Voice:
Use the code STAYATHOME for 50% off a monthly subscription to The Coaches’ Voice Academy for the next three months:
In this compilation of his CV Stories, Ryan Giggs talks exclusively about both ends of his long association with Manchester United – both as a player and then, ultimately, as the club’s caretaker manager.
In Chapter 1, he reveals his first meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson, breaking into the first team at Old Trafford as a teenager, and the impact of Eric Cantona as he was part of the team that won the first Premier League season – United’s first league title for 26 years.
In Chapter 2, the current Wales head coach talks in depth about the United team that won an historic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998/99 season. He goes on to explain his late-career shift into central midfield before his eventual move into coaching – which included a spell in charge of the first team after the departure of David Moyes.
Website:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
The Coaches’ Voice Academy
Website:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Join our coaching forum:
#giggs #manchesterunited #cantona #premierleague #championsleague #thecoachesvoice
source Fútbol Factory tienda online especializada ofrecemos los Camisetas baratas,comprar uniformes replicas camiseta de futbol,camiseta futbol 2019-20 en españa. comprar equipaciones de futbol
12 thoughts on “Ryan Giggs | Premier League Player to Head Coach: My Manchester United Journey | CV Stories”
nice content dude
First
Would love to know who’s behind this great channel
You people can say whatever you want but for me he's THE GREATEST PL MIDFIELDER . Will love you till I die Ryan Giggs ❤
Wish we could see him manage a real team
Excellent insight Giggsy…..top stuff!
16:17 and that work paid off in that sensational assist to Michael Owen against City in the 4-3 thriller. Well done Ryan lolz
sir ryan giggs. a legend on and off the pitch
I love Ole but it should be Giggs at the Wheel who's with me??
YOUR A LIVING LEGEND MATE. RED ARMY.
A legend for united for sure. He eclipsed George best with his longevity. And then adapted his game with age and professionalism. Learnt from the best in ferguson and was part of time that the club saw its greatest success in its history.
I am glad he is doing a decent job at Wales. Would love to see him at a mid table team to get a glimpse of what he is made of.