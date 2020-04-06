FASTEST EVER PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS





A compilation of the 10 fastest goals scored in the Premier League from kick-off. This video features James Beattie’s long-range effort for Southampton against Chelsea, a well-worked team goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Christian Eriksen scored against Manchester United, Shane Long’s record-breaking goal for Southampton versus Watford and loads more!

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:

Premier League website:

Follow the Premier League on Instagram:

Follow the Premier League on Twitter:

Like the Premier League on Facebook:

Play Fantasy Premier League:

To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer



source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. comprar camisetas baratas de futbol