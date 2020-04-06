FASTEST EVER PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS

Posted on by Premier League



A compilation of the 10 fastest goals scored in the Premier League from kick-off. This video features James Beattie’s long-range effort for Southampton against Chelsea, a well-worked team goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Christian Eriksen scored against Manchester United, Shane Long’s record-breaking goal for Southampton versus Watford and loads more!

38 thoughts on “FASTEST EVER PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS

  32. Premier league records.
    Shane long has the fastest goal,
    Begovic has the longest.
    Dion Dublin is still the longest in the shower. Now those will be hard to beat. It's been said Dublin's record will never be beaten.

