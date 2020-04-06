A compilation of the 10 fastest goals scored in the Premier League from kick-off. This video features James Beattie’s long-range effort for Southampton against Chelsea, a well-worked team goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Christian Eriksen scored against Manchester United, Shane Long’s record-breaking goal for Southampton versus Watford and loads more!
38 thoughts on “FASTEST EVER PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS”
Look at the pitch at 2:21!
Why did no 5 go from 12 seconds to 11.9
Ironic that the shortest time took to score came from a player called Long
2:37 they skipped the time from 12 back to 11. Do it on slow mo
fastest hattrick and fastest goal belonging to players that played and play for southampton. 😎
Youd think the team kicking off would be the team to score the quickest goal
Cesc Fabregas??
South coast is ours 🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️ Shane long ❤️❤️❤️
Peter Drury – "Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur".
4:20 Well, it didn’t take long
Where the fuck is Pedro's goal against Man. United??
keita goal wasnin 6 seconds
Theres a error on goal number 5.Its not 11.900.if you carefully watch the timer it goes above 12 den goes back to 11.9
Only the OGs remember when two people went to take the center
what about fastest red card???
Hopefully he can do that under Steven Kenny
mark the fucking boss Viduka <3
please tell me who's name comentator at long gol
Ironic that it’s a player called Long who is leading this
4:03 Ledley King with the fastest goal the premier league has ever seen.
Shane Long: Hold my beer.
Imagine the manager on the conceding team fuming
Premier league records.
Shane long has the fastest goal,
Begovic has the longest.
Dion Dublin is still the longest in the shower. Now those will be hard to beat. It's been said Dublin's record will never be beaten.
2:37 why does it go 12 seconds the go down to 11 🤪
Imagine going for a quick pee and coming back to it already being 1-0
Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur? Wtf did they win?
And corona came to stop all these good times.