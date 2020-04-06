Watch highlights of Liverpool’s dominant night at White Hart Lane in 2013, when Luis Suarez put Tottenham to the sword with two goals in a 5-0 victory. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool #Tottenham
Tottenham v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 12/15/13 | NBC Sports
27 thoughts on “Tottenham v. Liverpool | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 12/15/13 | NBC Sports”
Remember watching this game live. This spurs team had the worst defense I’d ever seen. Absolute shambles 🤦🏾♂️
Liverpool using the cheese grater. Still using it.
Suarez is so great
0:29 lmaoooo
I was there as Tottenham fan and Suarez gave me goosebump whenever he touches ball
Spurs manager's last game. His face at the end of the game said it all.
This qualifies as a "classic" match? Seriously?
Did anyone else notice the Star Wars battle music in the background? 0:15
sterling was such a serious talent but you can appreciate how he's come on the last few years
Wow. Crazy to believe Suarez would make one of the best trios in the the entire world with Messi and neymar Jr.
Suarez was a beast but man Henderson was a fking machine! I wish he could still play in that role today.
Kyle naugton, Kyle walker, and Kyle walker peters.. what’s spurs deal with kyles lol
suarez is legend
20:49 he knew it was over
Please upload Man City vs Tottenham 6-0 2013
I love the Star Wars music lolololol
I made a poll recently on reddit, and this was voted one of the top 3 league games of the decade. The others were 4-3 Man City, and 5-1 Arsenal.
could we get spurs vs united , ashley young masterclass ?
Suarez really enjoying his quarantine🤟🔥🔥
I think people will look back (or already have) and realize what a marvel Pochettino was. He made the Spurs team come alive with little to no resources season after season. Brought them to what was probably that team's full potential.