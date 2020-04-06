LIVE! Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher debate Premier League wage cuts & clubs furloughing staff





SUBSCRIBE ►

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville join Geoff Shreeves to discuss how the football world and the Premier League are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:



source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. equipacion dortmund 2018