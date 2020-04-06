SUBSCRIBE ►
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville join Geoff Shreeves to discuss how the football world and the Premier League are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
45 thoughts on “LIVE! Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher debate Premier League wage cuts & clubs furloughing staff”
I hate lies but unfortunately Sky have a habit of provoking division and anger. To clarify: Did Pep's mum suffer from any health issues, she must have been quite old? If she did and chances are she did, then why suggest she died from the Chinese virus?
Moving on: Both Neville and Carragher are clearly greedy F ers who live in the land of 'be grateful for our handouts', to the absolute dismissal of the argument called, "why should club/stadium staff, like grass cutters and cleaners for example, be required to lose their jobs or take reduced pay when mega wealthy footballers are still getting their full wack?
When the Carragher says footballers getting 2-300 grand a week deserve all they get all I can say is F off you greedy B. When nurses and doctors put their lives on the line every damn day and night for a tiny almost insignificant fraction of Premier League footballers pay there's no way I would ever agree with a pair of greedy daft F ers like Neville and Carragher. I mean, they're not exactly blessed with grey cells are they?
Only Sky would put this BS out and we all know why don't we?
Why is most of the working population forced to take a basic 80% up to 2,500,and footballers feel so special that they cant be furloughed also.Youre right gary they will be judged,and fans wont forget the statements coming out of millionaires who clearly are narked at joining in the public spirit.
The footballers could showwilling – say we will try – we will help – am sure some have but as usual the overall feeling is they are not keen. You continually big them up – build them up – the system rolls on. Is it any wonder English footballers have never succeeded for their country? It is all about money. The premier league probably did say it and announce it incorrectly, but it is a mute point. there was never a good time. it fits perfectly into your narrative "sorry we cannot take a pay cut because you asked at the wrong time". You quickly show your disappointment with Manchester United but the footballers get a free ride every time; they could just say – we will do something; we will try and help. Football is anunrestrained capitalist model, so if you support that how are you a socialist. The footballers could lead the way – if the Premier league did not ask them – do you think they were going to offer? By the way – your idea about Jurgen Klopps online fitness was not good and a bit ridiculous as a way of helping. Have you not seen Youtube, it does have a few fitness gurus already and they are pretty good. Most of them normal people – not multi-millionaires – i would rather watch them.
Gary I do not agree with your opinion.. but your decision to hand your hotels over to the NHS was amazing. So you have shown an example; why cannot footballers do the same? Yes, you will say… they can; why do we not hear about it? It would make people, who are in trouble, (and that is everyone right now) feel better? All we get is the same old line, "that they should not have to". So you cannot complain when we.. the public say footballers are overpaid, that money corrupts and influences the game, it affects lifestyle, their attitude and they are disocnnected from the fans and they are untouchable this proves it.Why should someone be paid that wage for doing nothing when guaranteed – businnesses will go under; people will lose their jobs.; people will be sick?
if u hire a plumber to fix ur sink and hes doing his job and through no fault of his, your house starts falling. you gonna ask him for money to help u fix it ??? if u hire him to fix ur sink and hes not doing a good job you sack him and get a new plumber right ??? so what right do you have to even ask these players for any of their wages … dont these players give to charities secretly anyway so wat right do you have to ask them to pay anything.. your club and league is not a players problem, as bad as it sounds youll get rid of him to a new league or club just as quick as u bought him to get a better player… i say players dont pay a single cent although i believe they are gettin paid to much.contract signed
Nurses will die because they are interacting wih Corona virus. How it can it be right that some of them will die and yet footballers should still be paid 100,000 pounds a week for nothing? Why does anyone need more than 100,000 a year wage? Footballers should be wage capped. Footballers should put their money into helping the fight against corona virus.
I think that it is disgusting that people singling out football players.. What about the Dragon Dens people and all the other rich people that nobody knows?? I think that it is a disgrace. There is nothing worse than people trying to bully otherd into any kind of aid
Are they sponsored by Apple lol? Come on SS get some decent microphones…
His hair on the left lol
Government said no to 22 mill for socail care not long ago , and now is just the time for a HISTORY REAPEAT ITSELF moment , shame abt Bojo but
Just tell De Gea to give up his wages for a month. Thats 1.5 mil. Thatll pay for a few ventilators
football will never again resume get used to it research the new world order
Jamie's voice or pitch reminds me of Emlyn Hughes a little bit.
With Jamie and PM and Gary as Chancellor our country would be fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucked.
I really appreciate your content in these challenging time and have been inspired to make my own channel and post a few videos. Would really appreciate if anyone would take some time to give me some feedback!
How is it that most office workers across the country are taking pay cuts but premier league footballers that aren’t even offering a product at the moment are refusing to?
LFC were truly sorry.. only because of the public outrage, otherwise we wouldn't be sorry
imagine how many players get paid over 10k a week ooooooo it would be so hard living off 7k a week how could anyone live off that
you tell um G Nev looking out for the little guys
Gary and Jamie have shone they don’t shave on their own lol
Football needs to get in the real world.
Healthcare workers £2500 PER MONTH WAGES top class footballers £220,000 per week.
Wake up!
This coronavirus takes its toll on women over 65…..Wayne Rooney is very worried about this.
Funny how those tory pricks in government picked on footballers rather than the tax dodging billionaire pricks
The issue isn’t about footballers pay, it’s about clubs furloughing non-playing staff, many of whom are on less than the living wage so clubs can continue to pay millions to players who aren’t currently working. It’s nauseating hearing footballers speak out as if they are somehow being victimised in this 🤮
As a Liverpool fan, I think that's disgraceful that they'd send staff on Furlough. Liverpool under John Henry made a £533million turnover last year alone. Why do we need to send our staff away when we make that it's absolutely disgraceful and I was truly embarrassed. Tottenham and Newcastle won't change it as both have horrible tight-fisted owners I'm glad the club made the right decision
Carragher and Neville should let their cheeks know they're trying to grow a beard
Gary Neville and Jame Carragher are both worth millions due to football… how much have they donated?
I mean, Burnley have already indicated the current lack of revenue will essentially constitute an existentialist threat for them by the end of August. Carragher is spot on in pointing out the absurdity of a one-size-fits-all solution.
I am a Liverpool fan who despised GN as a player but he is ground breaking as a pundit. Fair, honest and informative. He has come along way since his Nintendo Controller comment. Keep it up gents.
Guys.. look at Netflix Sunderland till I Die!. Jamie is right in the majority of football clubs. Owners don’t make the money the public think they do. Gary you of all people should know this. They do it for the love and passion for the game.
Give them all huge pay cuts and give to hospitals homeless people no food
carragher liverpool are world champions lol
Nev an carra 🙏🙏
Conversations like this show how much more intelligent Gary is than that scouser
I can see a Premier League – a 20 club 'B' division being formed by some of the wealthier Championship survivors and relegated teams from the top tier. of this. The current League One and Two clubs could become part time – non league even – if they don't out of business. It's a sad sorry tale. I was reading a few weeks ago of the sad, financial state of Ipswich Town, who would surely become one of the casualties of the current mess.
Premier League taken off the mask and reared its ugly face.
Get a grip this blog is offensive people are losing their livers here FFS
35:32 Lower league players on 4000-5000 a week so this cut could seriously destroy them… I got laid off and just got a government support payment of $2000 for the month and that felt like a god send… these guys seriously have no idea what ridiculous sums of money they're talking about. I'm not saying players should or shouldnt have to pay up… but its insane that to them 5000k/wk is untenable
This all about keeping the non playing staff from going broke. it's gotta be done.
On another note the colour coordinated room cara is in is impeccable 👌 great aesthetic.
If players are expected to help bail out clubs they should get shares of ownership.
Man City got rich of Oil, not tv revenue, the only plastic club that won’t suffer 😂
Thats Liverpool for ya, trying to pretend to be the "good club" but remember the Heysel stadium disaster, a subject pool fans NEVER own or want to discuss. I saw it live on TV. The club shouldve been banned from football forever for what the fans did that day. It was a planned attack.
"What about corporate billionaires, mega-rich CEOs, bankers, hedge fund managers…shouldn't we be criticising them for dodging pay cuts as well?"
Yes. Yes we should. But that does NOT justify the greed and self-interest of top level footballers. I frankly don't care whether you earned your millions sitting in a boardroom or kicking a ball around a pitch…when everyone is facing economic hardship, being wealthy does not mean you get to play by a different set of rules. Period.
Are we forgetting the Owners of Clubs in The Premiership are BILLIONAIRES? Tell them To give some back.. FFS Football has made Trillions Time to GIVE IT BACK!
what a joke Gary Neville….get real…1.2 million universal credit claims and these footballers worried about a wage cut when they are on at least 70k a week as bang average player…120k per week if they are decent …200k plus if they are a so called star player… please get real….I hope the TV deal gets cut and football has to dramatically contract…. it needs to get back to reality….the money that was swilling about is grotesque and Neville is worried regarding how the pay cut was put to them…. over 1 million people will have to survive of less than £100 per week…I love football but we need a new paradigm…10k a week is the type of money very few of us could ever dream about….that's where they need to be…