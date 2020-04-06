Premier League Classic: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Gerrard spot-on against Hammers

The Reds took all three points off the Hammers on this day in April 2014, thanks to two well taken penalties.
Shows you the difference VAR makes. That game would've finished 1-0 with VAR.
on 2:48 Mignolet's classic
And still can't belive that wasn't a foul on Mignolet by Caroll 🤔😂😂
Adriaaaaan (like Rocky) :-)))))))
covid wins the league title this year. So basically anyone but Liverpool. Smh
كروس احسن من جيرارد و لامبارد هههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه
Best individual season I seen from a player 13/14 Suarez was unplayable
I swear Suarez in Liverpool time is the best player ever
Even though he won a lot of trophies in Barcelona, I still think his best individual season was in 13/14
Suarez wasn't human that season
Ridiculous form
The more you watch those games again, the more shocked you will be
훔짱….. 언제나 즐겨본다구..
The days when West Ham weren’t at the London stadium, you guys must miss Upton Park.
Adrian winning games for us with penalties before we even signed him
When West Ham played at Upton Park.
Que jugadores ..! Gerrard y Suárez…no hay comparación de nivel… que mala suerte no haber tenido una administración como la de ahora
هل يوجد عرب 😂😅
Coutinho, Suarez, Mignolet, Clyne, Henderson, Gerrard vs Adrian 2penalty ⚽goals⚽))).
Steven gerrard 😢❤️❤️
Who would have thought thang Adrian would be our goalie lol after 6 years😂
I had incredible satisfaction when Atletico Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield and eliminated Liverpool from Champions League.
That season was so beautiful and so painful at the time that I have mixed feelings
I miss captain Steven ❤️
Sorry, but not sorry Adrian!
Can you name every player in this match who currently plays for Liverpool?
adrian😭
YNWA
Gerrard goollll
In my country (Malta 🇲🇹), Demel means poop.
I was at this game sitting in the West Ham end… before West Ham’s goal there was a long wait for the ref’s decision and when he gave it the crowd erupted and I had to give the most fake unenthusiastic fist clench ever… then when we got the winning goal I had to muffle it like a kid trying not to laugh in class
oh my lord i miss stevie killer pass
Adrian 😁