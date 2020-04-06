Premier League Classic: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool | Gerrard spot-on against Hammers





The Reds took all three points off the Hammers on this day in April 2014, thanks to two well taken penalties.

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:



source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. comprar camiseta leicester