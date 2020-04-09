'Irresponsible!' ESPN FC slam Jose Mourinho for Tanguy Ndombele workout | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN UK



Jose Mourinho caused a stir in the United Kingdom by defying stay-at-home orders to do an outdoor workout with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at a park outside North London. ESPN FC’s Craig Burley and Julien Laurens rip into Mourinho for this stunt. Burley says it is «irresponsible at best,» while Laurens quips that the only positive is that it appears Mourinho and Ndombele have repaired their relationship.

#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. equipacion del atletico de madrid 2018

35 thoughts on “'Irresponsible!' ESPN FC slam Jose Mourinho for Tanguy Ndombele workout | Premier League

  11. BGr

    At the end of the day, it comes down to how many irresponsible people think is the way to go.
    It's better to ask for forgiveness, than to ask for permission. Book 'em Dano! 😠

    Responder

  17. Mourinho has said from the very beginning since he was first appointed that he rates Ndombele and he wants to help him achieve his full potential. There’s no doubt he’s a very talented player, he just needs to work on his fitness because his shown glimpses of what he’s capable of and as a spurs fan I’m excited to see more of him.

    Responder

  19. He was doing social distancing. I wanna say, what brilliant management from Jose. He knows tanguy is struggling to adapt to life in Britain, probably having a hard time. The Prime Minister is in intensive care because he said coronavirus was a flu and said that he wouldn’t stop shaking people’s hands.

    Responder

  23. I love how the entirety of the Bundesliga is having team training sessions (Bayern had one on Monday in fact) , but here's ESPN FC slamming Jose for personal training in a small group, still keeping 6 foot distance. I think it's brilliant psychological training to help a player reach his potential.
    So Jose is criticized for pointing out Ndombele's workrate in game, but then when he does some man management to fix it, he's criticized again? Why isn't Bayern Munich getting this criticism?

    The New York Times wrote an article about the Bundesliga training if you don't believe me.

    Responder

  30. Mourihno ignores Free Mason – Illuminati mandate to restrict freedom and spread fear, ESPN punidiots slam him while playing golf with other people not of their household. Hypocrisy anyone?

    Responder

  35. This ESPN guys especially the one on the far right just talk for the sake of being politically correct. If mourinho called u during this epidemic for a training session with those Government restrictions in mind you would have said yes of course, as a player fighting for a place in a team were u r not in the first 11, instead of using the COVID19 as an excuse to remain unfit instead you will use the manager’s call up for training in this daring times to use it to your advantage. For reasons only football players will know, such as repair your relationship with the boss, trying to get him to trust you. As wrong as ndombele was if it was any of you in his shoe you would have broken the curfew because our careers in most cases are more important to us personally.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *