'Irresponsible!' ESPN FC slam Jose Mourinho for Tanguy Ndombele workout | Premier League





Jose Mourinho caused a stir in the United Kingdom by defying stay-at-home orders to do an outdoor workout with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at a park outside North London. ESPN FC’s Craig Burley and Julien Laurens rip into Mourinho for this stunt. Burley says it is «irresponsible at best,» while Laurens quips that the only positive is that it appears Mourinho and Ndombele have repaired their relationship.

