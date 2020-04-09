Jose Mourinho caused a stir in the United Kingdom by defying stay-at-home orders to do an outdoor workout with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at a park outside North London. ESPN FC’s Craig Burley and Julien Laurens rip into Mourinho for this stunt. Burley says it is «irresponsible at best,» while Laurens quips that the only positive is that it appears Mourinho and Ndombele have repaired their relationship.
35 thoughts on “'Irresponsible!' ESPN FC slam Jose Mourinho for Tanguy Ndombele workout | Premier League”
If this was pep, they’d say “he’s just passionate about the game”
nice video
cool video keep up the amazing work
Longest Ndombele has been injury free in that training session.
They’ve posted like 3 videos on this in the past 24 hours we get it. Obsessed with Jose ffs
Covid-19 doesn't exist. One world government incoming.
Mourinho forgot there’s a pandemic going on….😂 good luck spurs
Craige golfing and criticizing.
ESPN pundits recent negativity about players and coaches is going stronger every day.
Not smart to wear the full spurs kit
At the end of the day, it comes down to how many irresponsible people think is the way to go.
It's better to ask for forgiveness, than to ask for permission. Book 'em Dano! 😠
They give Ole a harder time when he draws to Liverpool! Useless channel
Lead by example..
Mourinho shud be fined or sanctioned somehow for this..corona is not a JOKE
This ESPN FC should kick Craig Burley, Steve Nicole, Shaka Hislop and MLS striker who’s that ale moreno. They’re freaking terrible
Have you seen Spurs season they need the training 😂😂
Mourinho has said from the very beginning since he was first appointed that he rates Ndombele and he wants to help him achieve his full potential. There’s no doubt he’s a very talented player, he just needs to work on his fitness because his shown glimpses of what he’s capable of and as a spurs fan I’m excited to see more of him.
How’s this different from what german clubs are now doing ?
He was doing social distancing. I wanna say, what brilliant management from Jose. He knows tanguy is struggling to adapt to life in Britain, probably having a hard time. The Prime Minister is in intensive care because he said coronavirus was a flu and said that he wouldn’t stop shaking people’s hands.
So we have to all be part of s police state now because granny might die 6 months sooner than normal. C'mon this is silly
This guy's always looking for attention. His team's a failure and he's outdated as a manager. Clown!!!
The Special One never had a problem with Ndombele that's the media…He told only facts! He needs to be better fit
I love how the entirety of the Bundesliga is having team training sessions (Bayern had one on Monday in fact) , but here's ESPN FC slamming Jose for personal training in a small group, still keeping 6 foot distance. I think it's brilliant psychological training to help a player reach his potential.
So Jose is criticized for pointing out Ndombele's workrate in game, but then when he does some man management to fix it, he's criticized again? Why isn't Bayern Munich getting this criticism?
The New York Times wrote an article about the Bundesliga training if you don't believe me.
Jose was doing social distancing so why is this an issue? smh. Teams like Bayern are training though.
When these Espn idiots saw the video of Jose at the park, they were like a spoilt kid who just got an expensive gift from his rich father.
Well done ESPN for joining the ranks of the propaganda machine in pushing the fear mongering as it assists the government agenda in keeping their boots on the necks of our freedom.
FOYS 😁
This is how peak it’s is at Tottenham right now😭
lets be honest none of us would turn down mourinho if he wanted a one on one training session regardless of the situation. he’s proven world class
Mourihno ignores Free Mason – Illuminati mandate to restrict freedom and spread fear, ESPN punidiots slam him while playing golf with other people not of their household. Hypocrisy anyone?
spurs are practicing their social distancing so their defenders can socially distance themselves from opposing attackers (such as when they lost to bayern and leipzig)
What an absolute embarrassment! This is one of the highlights of lockdown.
You're all so stupid.
The British media created a monster in Mourinho. Great coach no doubt but his ego is off the chart. This will soon be forgotten until the next time.
This ESPN guys especially the one on the far right just talk for the sake of being politically correct. If mourinho called u during this epidemic for a training session with those Government restrictions in mind you would have said yes of course, as a player fighting for a place in a team were u r not in the first 11, instead of using the COVID19 as an excuse to remain unfit instead you will use the manager’s call up for training in this daring times to use it to your advantage. For reasons only football players will know, such as repair your relationship with the boss, trying to get him to trust you. As wrong as ndombele was if it was any of you in his shoe you would have broken the curfew because our careers in most cases are more important to us personally.