Leicester's Ayoze Perez explains why the Premier League season must be completed | ESPN FC





Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez spoke to ESPN FC’s Alexis Nunes about his debut season at Leicester and explained why he believes the Premier League must be completed. Perez admitted players would have to adapt in order to finish the season, especially if it ensures Brendan Rodgers’ side would qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

