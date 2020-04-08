Leicester's Ayoze Perez explains why the Premier League season must be completed | ESPN FC

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez spoke to ESPN FC’s Alexis Nunes about his debut season at Leicester and explained why he believes the Premier League must be completed. Perez admitted players would have to adapt in order to finish the season, especially if it ensures Brendan Rodgers’ side would qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
It must be completed?
It will be completed!
The chief executive of the BPL has already said that.
I’m telling you. Just play the next 5 matches and where they are on the table they stay. Or just use the table where it is right now
It’s not going to happen.
He wants it completed because his team is doing well he know next season his team won't be doing this
If Leicester was bottom 3 , he'd want it to be voided for sure. Who's he kidding anyway? Another fraud like Ole the FRAUD at my stupid club Brandchester United !
I'm very much a fan of Perez, but English football just ISN'T that vital to our survival yo. Wimbledon's been cancelled, as has the Open Championship, and the 2019-20 Premier League season will end up as a shortened one is all. May as well get used to it . . .
Ayoze, you've kicked your last ball of the 2019-20 season. Rest up & get ready for 2020-21 . . . y'all gonna be in that CHAMPIONS LEAGUE son!
Null and void! Varpoolians tears don't matter
perez has better english than harry kane