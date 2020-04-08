Leicester's Ayoze Perez explains why the Premier League season must be completed | ESPN FC

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez spoke to ESPN FC’s Alexis Nunes about his debut season at Leicester and explained why he believes the Premier League must be completed. Perez admitted players would have to adapt in order to finish the season, especially if it ensures Brendan Rodgers’ side would qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

  12. I'm very much a fan of Perez, but English football just ISN'T that vital to our survival yo. Wimbledon's been cancelled, as has the Open Championship, and the 2019-20 Premier League season will end up as a shortened one is all. May as well get used to it . . .

