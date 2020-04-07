On this day in 2014, Harry Kane scored his first of 136 Premier League goals in a 5-1 win against Sunderland at White Hart Lane.
26 thoughts on “HARRY KANE'S FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL | SPURS 5-1 SUNDERLAND”
Eriksen use to be the heart of the team.miss him now that he's not there.
I see eriksen
Kanes first goal at White Hart Lane was the exact same as his last at White Hart Lane
Sunderland are shit! still going on about 1973
8:34 Tim Sherwood salute
There was a Korean instead of Son! KI !
Pay the staff
Ashamed to wear the badge until then
0:04 ay it it’s a very young me!
Even this Sherwood team played better than what we saw the first months of 2020
Eriksen was insane this game
Lucky I didn’t go to that game. Cause if I did Adam Johnson might have touched me up
If you only remember Eriksen at Spurs from his last year then watch these highlights to see how good he was in his best moments.
Sunderland’s team back then consisted of a peodphile and a murderer
Mascot with kabul ( at the front ) is me🤗😂
I always knew the worst chairmen in the league levy&lewis who are the league's longest serving chairmen yet have spent less then Ashley at nufc would engineer their exit during the simultaneous engineering of selling Our own Harry Kane for multi millions.
The biggest disgrace to our club in its entire history imo, levy&lewis u are vile ppl and what youre doing to staff n taxpayers during this time is evidence of your disgraceful attitudes
When Kane become Spurs goat 🔥🔥
Ive bought more Liverpool season tickets than Tottenham have trophy’s
sunderland till die
Pay the staff, it's beyond just embarrassing, it's shameful.
Don't trade Kane!
