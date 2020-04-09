Who's The Best Left Footed Player Ever & Premier League Players Launch NHS Campaign | 90min Daily





Help hit out target and donate to the NHS!

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool has started a campaign with all Premier League footballers to donate money to the NHS and raise awareness. We also talk through the best left footballer players of all time. Does Gareth Bale have the best wand of a left foot ever? Is Mo Salah better than Arjen Robben?

