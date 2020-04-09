Help hit out target and donate to the NHS!
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool has started a campaign with all Premier League footballers to donate money to the NHS and raise awareness. We also talk through the best left footballer players of all time. Does Gareth Bale have the best wand of a left foot ever? Is Mo Salah better than Arjen Robben?
27 thoughts on “Who's The Best Left Footed Player Ever & Premier League Players Launch NHS Campaign | 90min Daily”
Cheers for putting the Eriksen shout on lads, keep up the good work 👍👍
Buvey is such a Tory
Wonder of a left foot has to be RVP
Gareth Bale
I like Harvey but Busquets was a generational player , mental and technical brilliance personified.
Hainsey what footy shirt are you wearing?
If Salah is overrated sterling is like phil jones hes all hype because hes english was awful for last few months before league got suspended
Street won’t forget- Adel Taarabt 5*Skills
Wonder what buvey thinks of joey barton? Overrated or not. Also for a bit of fun, Adama Traore. Overrated or not.
Great hosting as always Hainsey, nice weekend guys. 👍
Some other wand of a left foot players:
Chris Brunt
Di Maria
Ziyech
Benzema is underrated if anything
The streets won’t forget mark viduka
Buveys least words would be 198 points
How can you talk about streets will never forget and not mention Grafite and Edin Dzeko in 2009. 54 goals between them and give Wolfsburg their first Bundesliga title in their history. Expected better there boys
Wand of a lefty – Angel Di Maria. One of the most underrated players in the world
Yess Hainsey! Reppin’ my home town Stevenagee, do the lads proud!
The streets won’t forget Fabrizio Ravenelli
Denis Irwin
Van persie
HUNTER says that you might get it again. FACT: You almost 99.99% sure to not get again. FACT: there hasn't been a single case who cought the virus twice. Infact the US is just in the process of allowing the recovered ones to go back to work as they are considered to be immune.
Love your show by the way. I just wish you could include this info in your next show for anyone who got misinformed.
Buvey were you just jogging around the Bristol harbourside? Swear I saw you, was going to chat shit but was with the girlfriend haha
The streets won’t forget moussa dembele (spurs)
Streets will not forget – Christophe Dugarry and Johan Elmander
Streets wont forget gary mackay stevens
Fabio Aurelio had an amazing left foot shame he was injured most of his Liverpool career