The Most Overrated Premier League Player Is? Pogba vs Martial vs Hugo lloris | The Debate | Part 4
25 thoughts on “The Most Overrated Premier League Player Is? Pogba vs Martial vs Pickford | The Debate | Part 4”
Martial is easily overrated. Pogba debatable
90 million for Pogba is overrated price
What if Arsenal had ballon dor clause for Walcott. Is he not overrated? 🤣🤣🤣
Who 🍼🍼 it?
Rivalry aside,im sure i speak for everyone on Tft,our thoughts are with Sir Kenny Dalglish in these difficult times.A living football legend on and off the field of play.👍👍
If you think a 30 day quarantine is a long time, just remember it's been 10944 days since Liverpool last won the league 😂😂
Anthony Martial was signed for Manchester United to score goals.He has been at the club for nearly 5 years now,games 208, goals 64.Not exactly a great return,yes i understand he has played under 3 different managers as well as different positions.His best position is on the left wing.Hopefully if we bring in more quality hence more creativity he might up his goals ratio.When you look at Nistelrooy 150 goals over 5years,different level by far.Martial goes missing too many games&also had his fair share of injuries.Lets hope the board bring in more additions,because the lad has the talent to take it up another notch.👍👍
Tbh the fact Pogba as world class as he is has been unable to perform to the best of his ability in this Utd team along with many other players, Martial is not overrated, if Firmino and Mane was at Utd they would be in the exact same position.
In 2011 Liverpool signed Andy Carroll for 35million it was a club record at that time 😂 At the time the highest amount paid for a British footballer, Making him the eighth most expensive player in the world at the time. Don't know if he qualifies as a flop or overrated or better yet both!
Martial highest goals tally in a premier league season is 11 in his first season at Old Trafford in 2015/16 .
Theo Walcott goals tally in a premier league season is 14 in 2012/13 he was 22 two years younger than Martial now .
Walcott > Martial facts don't lie Martial fanboys …Martial is overated as hell .
Zidane changed his game in His later stages of his games but before that in His peek years his playing style was different
🤣🤣🤣
10:51 ? Terry are you making fun of the guest that is making fun of chris eubank snr ?
17:13 if you go by pogba being balon d'or quality ? then surely pogba is overrated as he hasn't been teven op 3 voted yet ?
[ ps- yes ,i agree potentially …and that means ,if he does get even top 3 then then he'll not be overrasted]
Pogba actually had more tackles and won more duels than Kante at the world cup. For some reason people seem to think he actually didn't do any defensive work. He did. With the way France plays, if he doesn't they would conceed alot. The problem with United was evident when Pogba went down injured. What team can win with Lingard at the creative base? Pogba won the Europa league and league cup. Has contributed to 64 goals and assists in 150 apps. Put some respect on his name.
Pogba was bought for 89m. Has he lived up to that? No = overrated.
Lol, who called crouch overrated? Was he ever classed as a top striker anyway.
Why all the hazard hate? Is Salah better because he scored more goals ? In a more attack minded team? Name one aspect apart from goals Salah has over hazard just one
One thing is consistent with all football YouTubers at this time and that is no one will commit career suicide by having Unofficial Pundit on a video …
again i can ask. How many goals had Harry Kane scored when he was Martial's age?????? and how old was v nistelrooy when he joined Manutd. if u ask yourself this then Martial is great.
Pogba is overrated Bruno Fernandes done more for United then Pogba ever has
A lot of players are overrated and over hyped. Especially English players. Pogba is the biggest overrated player. Not even top 5 in the French team last world cup
Everyone knows Bobby is not a true number nine – compare Martial to Aguero, Vardy or Kane.
Firmino's all round play is far more than 10% better than Martial. Firmino is often making tackles just outside his own box and then starting moves from deep.
Just watched Goldy on the United Stand and someone rang in and asked how many Liverpool players were in the top 5 in Europe in their position and how many Utd players.
Goldy's answer was 8 – 1 to Liverpool. United's only one currently is AWB.
As a world record signing it showed what was expected of Paul Pogba. On occasions he has shown his ability but he has consistently under delivered.
I wouldn't put him as the most over rated though.
Your grabbing at straws picking 7-8 games were he stood out over 4 seasons. You need a player who is going to get 8/10 30 plus times a season.
I can imagine Deeney feeling that way when Pogba comes off the bench but that is based on what he is capable of but he doesn't produce it consistently.