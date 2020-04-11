MADNESS! Thierry Henry left out of all-time Premier League XI by Mark Ogden & Steve Nicol | ESPN FC





ESPN’s Mark Donaldson can’t believe both Steve Nicol and Mark Ogden have excluded Thierry Henry from their best ever Premier League XI’s. They both instead opted for Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero and Eric Cantona in the forward positions.

Ogden’s XI: Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United, Aston Villa, Man City), Gary Neville (Man United), Rio Ferdinand (Man United, West Ham, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers), John Terry (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea), Roy Keane (Man United, Nottingham Forest), Frank Lampard (Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City), Patrick Vieira (Arsenal, Man City), Sergio Aguero (Man City), Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United).

Nicol’s XI: Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin (Man United, Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs (Man United), Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona (Leeds, Man United).

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source Fútbol Factory tienda online especializada ofrecemos los Camisetas baratas,comprar uniformes replicas camiseta de futbol,camiseta futbol 2019-20 en españa. francia liga 1