ESPN’s Mark Donaldson can’t believe both Steve Nicol and Mark Ogden have excluded Thierry Henry from their best ever Premier League XI’s. They both instead opted for Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero and Eric Cantona in the forward positions.

Ogden’s XI: Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United, Aston Villa, Man City), Gary Neville (Man United), Rio Ferdinand (Man United, West Ham, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers), John Terry (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea), Roy Keane (Man United, Nottingham Forest), Frank Lampard (Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City), Patrick Vieira (Arsenal, Man City), Sergio Aguero (Man City), Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United).

Nicol’s XI: Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin (Man United, Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs (Man United), Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona (Leeds, Man United).

MADNESS! Thierry Henry left out of all-time Premier League XI by Mark Ogden & Steve Nicol | ESPN FC

  6. Henry ahead of Shearer no way. He’s the greatest player to grace the premier league period. How they can call themselves football pundits is beyond me. They both can’t stand Arsenal and therefore didn’t include Henry.

  8. Why does Ronaldo HAVE to be in the line up? Talking about what he did for United…what about what Henry did for arsenal??? Talking about the titles Ronaldo won and carried United what about Henry winning titles going unbeaten and winning golden boot so many times man how????? Henry has achieved way more than Ronaldo in the premier league, has been a bigger influence than Ronaldo, and is more memorable to the fans in the premier league. Jeez get it right for once!

  9. I’m 26 years old and have been a United Fan for at least 20 years, I’m picking Henry over Cristiano IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE ERA (just wanted to make that clear lol) Cristiano was a really good youngster and then had 3 amazing seasons but Henry had 8 consecutive years of terrorising the Premier League. Ronaldo became the Ronaldo we know now when he went to Madrid

  33. People seem angry Henry is left out but you can only pick 11 players and if you go 4-4-2 this limits the likelihood of Henry being in there.

    -Shearers pedigree is too much

    So that only leaves 1 sport for 10 or more best of all time strikers

