ESPN’s Mark Donaldson can’t believe both Steve Nicol and Mark Ogden have excluded Thierry Henry from their best ever Premier League XI’s. They both instead opted for Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero and Eric Cantona in the forward positions.
Ogden’s XI: Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United, Aston Villa, Man City), Gary Neville (Man United), Rio Ferdinand (Man United, West Ham, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers), John Terry (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea), Roy Keane (Man United, Nottingham Forest), Frank Lampard (Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City), Patrick Vieira (Arsenal, Man City), Sergio Aguero (Man City), Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United).
Nicol’s XI: Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin (Man United, Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs (Man United), Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona (Leeds, Man United).
43 thoughts on “MADNESS! Thierry Henry left out of all-time Premier League XI by Mark Ogden & Steve Nicol | ESPN FC”
Im a lfc fan but Henry is the best striker in prem history
Henry always in when we talk about pl all time great
And aguero? Over rooney are they mad?
Aguero is nowhere near when we talk about rooney
worst pundit ever…sorry unsub…skysport 10x better
No thierry henry in the prem league best 11 is just ridiculous i mean tbh he shud be the 1st name on the list and this is from a utd fan
Henry ahead of Shearer no way. He’s the greatest player to grace the premier league period. How they can call themselves football pundits is beyond me. They both can’t stand Arsenal and therefore didn’t include Henry.
Vidic for Ferdinand
Why does Ronaldo HAVE to be in the line up? Talking about what he did for United…what about what Henry did for arsenal??? Talking about the titles Ronaldo won and carried United what about Henry winning titles going unbeaten and winning golden boot so many times man how????? Henry has achieved way more than Ronaldo in the premier league, has been a bigger influence than Ronaldo, and is more memorable to the fans in the premier league. Jeez get it right for once!
I’m 26 years old and have been a United Fan for at least 20 years, I’m picking Henry over Cristiano IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE ERA (just wanted to make that clear lol) Cristiano was a really good youngster and then had 3 amazing seasons but Henry had 8 consecutive years of terrorising the Premier League. Ronaldo became the Ronaldo we know now when he went to Madrid
All time premier league XI, included gerrard 🙈
Alan shearer is a poor man Henry
Americanising sports commentary in UK,
Henry ahead of Ronaldo don’t run behind me
I know shearer scores a lot of goals but he isn’t better than Thierry Henry that’s a joke.
Ogden should not even be allowed anywhere near punditry. He knows NADA
I have unsubscribed from this channel. These numpties all need a brain transplant!
These two fools. Henry is the most dominant premier league player ever.
apart from scoring do they Henry is an assist leader a record not beat even by the best midfielders
These man are clapped
Henry has the most assists in a single season none of the other cowards have that as well as scoring he used to make goals
A reminder how Ogden is a waste of air time
Henry bergkamp Ronaldo has to be the front 3
Any list without scholes is bullshit for me
No bergkamp either the most technically gifted player in the pl history.
NO GERRARD??
gerrard instead of roy keane and henry instead of ronaldo ( he had his best years at madrid)
The pundits once again made a fool of themselves. I wonder if they have the intelligence to read the comments who pretty much disagree with what they both said.
Henry over Ronaldo
Thearry henry is better than Aguero but not better a player than Shearer or Ronaldo
hahah Oh Stevie! No Thierry Henry and Gerrard ahead of Lampard?! Guys funny!
Not one Liverpool player should be in it Steve is just bias… Gerrard has never even won a prem
Henry should be the first name on the sheet….. This is absolute disgrace to leave out the best pl ever
People seem angry Henry is left out but you can only pick 11 players and if you go 4-4-2 this limits the likelihood of Henry being in there.
-Shearers pedigree is too much
So that only leaves 1 sport for 10 or more best of all time strikers
If there was one foreign Player that made Epl Exciting in the 2000 it was Henry,mark olden and Nicol must be having dementia
Henry is the best player ever to be graced!! I choose Henry way over Ronaldo and Aguero!!!
I need social distancing and all other forms of distancing from the ESPN FC crew
Ronaldo on right henry on left 🤷♂️ You can't have Aguero in the all time 11 as a right winger 🤣 Nailed the midfield though to be fair
Morons
Is this a joke?
Criminal and I’m a man united fan… he was top scorer most seasons, and till this day has the most assists in a season
nutsss…. alrite lets forget his goal scoring what about his assists, that alone makes him better than aguero shearer and ronaldo
Henry is the best player ever to grace the primer league simply
I think Rooney should be number one priority and Aguero should be replaced with thiery henry i mean like who is aguero actually?? Just a recent player with no greatness in him