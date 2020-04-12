Former Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar on the Premier League financial troubles caused by games being suspended, the need for players to take pay cuts and why clubs are right to furlough staff
source Las camisetas de fútbol que necesitas para tus entrenamientos y partidos te esperan en Luanvi. ¡Compra en Luanvi tu camiseta de fútbol personalizada! comprar camisetas baratas de futbol
3 thoughts on “AP Interview: Former Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar on the Premier League financial troubles”
Why not explore an employee owned League? The rich owners can transfer the load onto the backs of the players; but, the players get ownership in the League.
The PL players are paid far to much anyway
Could dip into Sugar's multi millions.