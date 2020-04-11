Aaron Long’s TELL ALL: Failed transfer to Premier League, USMNT & New York Red Bulls | ESPN FC





New York Red Bulls and USMNT defender Aaron Long chats with ESPN FC’s Herculez Gomez in an exclusive interview to discuss all things Major League Soccer, United States men’s national team and his European aspirations. After reported failed transfers to West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt, Long opens up as to why he fully believes he can compete in the Premier League and Bundesliga. Additionally, Long discusses his role with the USMNT, what makes Christian Pulisic so special and what it’s like playing vs. Mexico stars like Carlos Vela and Raul Jimenez in CONCACAF. Plus, he even chooses his “perfect” U.S. Soccer star from the likes of Jozy Altidore, Pulisic, Michael Bradley and Tyler Adams.

