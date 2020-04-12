Test your knowledge! Premier League Pub Quiz | Episode Three





You can download and print the #PLPubQuiz answer sheet here:

It’s that time of the week again! The Premier League pub quiz is back with five more rounds of the greatest Premier League trivia around!

Round one – Multiple choice (5 points available)

Round two – Who am I? (5 points available)

Round three – What happens next? (5 points available)

Round four – Connect the dots (9 points available)

Found five – Miscellaneous round (14 points available)

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:

Premier League website:

Follow the Premier League on Instagram:

Follow the Premier League on Twitter:

Like the Premier League on Facebook:

Play Fantasy Premier League:

To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #PLPubQuiz #StayHome



source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. camisas futbol