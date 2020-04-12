You can download and print the #PLPubQuiz answer sheet here:
It’s that time of the week again! The Premier League pub quiz is back with five more rounds of the greatest Premier League trivia around!
Round one – Multiple choice (5 points available)
Round two – Who am I? (5 points available)
Round three – What happens next? (5 points available)
Round four – Connect the dots (9 points available)
Found five – Miscellaneous round (14 points available)
23 thoughts on “Test your knowledge! Premier League Pub Quiz | Episode Three”
14/38
I got 2/38, not going to lie I thought half the questions were correct.
Anyways I really enjoyed #PLPUBQUIZ
nico anelka was had scored for arsenal,chelsea and liverpool besides benayoun
Somethings happening here
Anelka
Who am I suggestion: I played for Crewe,Liverpool,Crewe,Charlton,Tottenham,Fulham and then Blackburn rovers
13/38 (my best score so far) and I guessed 1210 in the tiebreaker
This was pretty damn good
Sheringham
Italy
Yorke
14-15
Owen
4/5
Parker
Foster
Kewell (Put Keane and changed!)
Heskey
Benayoun
4/5
Deflects in off red ball
Pires scores a screamer
Goalkeeper lets it through his legs and go in
Given puts the ball down and the striker scores
Dyche gets hit with the ball
3/5
Mourinho
Guardiola
Ranieri
Conte
All won the league with a team in a blue kit (Not wrong)
4/9
Aubameyang, Mane, Salah
Alli, Kane, David Silva
Aguero
Kompany, Ward-Prowse, Wright, Grealish, Mata
b6
6/14
Total 21.
Gone from 23 to 22 to 21
Scores are getting better each week? I’ve got fucking 15 😂😂
Q – Which premier league low life’s only kick a football for a living whilst supporting online gaming that pays no tax and supports money laundering from drug cartels out of dodgy places like Gibraltar? A – All of them.
25/38 for the second week running… great quiz, guys!
my best week so far.
Fucked up in the multiple choice questions
I swear there have been 5 Italian winning managers. Ancelotti, Pelegrini, Ranieri, Conte and Mancini? Am I missing something here?
20/38 nailed who am i? Quick goals sections
1. Alan shearer 0
2 italy 1
3. Duncan ferguson 1
4. 2017/18 0
5. Owen 1
6. Scot parker 1
7 greening 0
8 Robbie keane 1
9. Heskey 1
10. Glen johnson 0
11. Ball hits the balloon and goal 1
12. David dunn slipps 0
13. Wonder goal for matt 1
14. Dion steals the ball and scores 1
15. He runs into sean dych 1
16. Jose mourinho 1
17. Pep guardiola 1
18. Renieri 1
19. Carlos Ancelotti 0
20. Epl winners 0000000
21. Salah, auba and mane 1
22. Greenwood , walker and david silva 1
23. Aguero 0
24. Kompany, wrd brwse, righty, barnes, mata 5
25. 6A 0
26. Tie breaker 1000 goals ( less 72)
Week 1: 10
Week 2: 13
Week 3: 13
9 off the tie breaker!
Out of all the questions I got right the Robbie Kean one made me feel extra good 😂😂. IDK why 🤷🏾♀️
Ben Foster played for Stoke City before Utd. I want my points back!
Does Manager of the Season count in Round 4? I'd have 27 instead of 22
Anelka
24, not too bad considering last few weeks i had under 20
