Premier League Classic: Liverpool 3-2 Man City | Anfield goes wild for Coutinho winner

Philippe Coutinho’s precise winner followed a screamer from Jordan Henderson in April 2014, when Manchester City were the visitors and the Anfield faithful were treated to a non-stop 90 minutes.

  3. This only brings sadness to me , people with none football brains always say the gerrard slip was the reason we didn’t win it which is just retarded and don’t make sense , it was the Crystal Palace game

  9. I was watching this live on TV in Macau. One of the greatest pulsating games I’ve ever seen. The heartbreak that followed though. Hmm, I think I’ll just let that part “slip” from my memory because it hurts too much.

  22. I still maintain losing Henderson to that red card put the dent in our momentum that ultimately cost us the title. My favourite match that season and one that still sits very close to the top of my list was the 5-1 obliteration of league leaders Arsenal on 2014-02-08. I doubt Wenger ever suffered worse humiliation with an 11-man Gunners outfit. Looking forward to seeing Henderson's trophy lift later this year!
    YNWA

  24. I can't believe that was 6 years ago, fantastic team, sold Saurez, Sterling & Coutinho turned the money into arguably the best Liverpool team of the Premier League era. YNWA

  39. This side too was brilliant. Suarez, sterling, sturridge. Gerrard, Coutinho and Henderson. Skrtel, Johnson etc. Amazing front six… though it didn't translate into silverware unfortunately.

