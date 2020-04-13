Philippe Coutinho’s precise winner followed a screamer from Jordan Henderson in April 2014, when Manchester City were the visitors and the Anfield faithful were treated to a non-stop 90 minutes.
43 thoughts on “Premier League Classic: Liverpool 3-2 Man City | Anfield goes wild for Coutinho winner”
Liverpool Fc: Publishes this video
Steven Gerrard: I am joke to you?
Manchester city: Sorry m8, but you are
Esse time do Liverpool merecia ter ganho essa premier.
This only brings sadness to me , people with none football brains always say the gerrard slip was the reason we didn’t win it which is just retarded and don’t make sense , it was the Crystal Palace game
This team will was very good! Sterling is very fast!
Countinho i Miss u
Who is the champion?
I was watching this live on TV in Macau. One of the greatest pulsating games I’ve ever seen. The heartbreak that followed though. Hmm, I think I’ll just let that part “slip” from my memory because it hurts too much.
I was hurt when Sterling left and I still hope to see him in Liverpool colours someday. Different to how I felt when Torres left lol I enjoyed watching him flop😂😂.
I genuinely struggle to sleep at night knowing Gerrard never lifted the premier league after deserving it for all his years at Liverpool
Get Coutinho back 🙂
Been posting a lot of Coutinho magic for the last few days, Coutinho return imminent? 😆
Hendooo
Gerrard slip..end now,corona virus..😥😪..
Why..??😪😪😪
That defense was horrendous
Always great ..mcity losser in anfield
Saudades do Gerrard. Meu jogador favorito de toda vida. <3
Seems so strange seeing milner playing for city and sterling for Liverpool
I remember at d end of d game Gerrard said we can't let this slip dat didn't are well🤣😂
yeah flashback i am from indonesian🇮🇩🇮🇩🇮🇩 yuor country?
I still maintain losing Henderson to that red card put the dent in our momentum that ultimately cost us the title. My favourite match that season and one that still sits very close to the top of my list was the 5-1 obliteration of league leaders Arsenal on 2014-02-08. I doubt Wenger ever suffered worse humiliation with an 11-man Gunners outfit. Looking forward to seeing Henderson's trophy lift later this year!
Take care of yourselves and those around you! YNWA
0:34 to much loyalty 😍
I can't believe that was 6 years ago, fantastic team, sold Saurez, Sterling & Coutinho turned the money into arguably the best Liverpool team of the Premier League era. YNWA
At home bored watching the team I hate don’t know why
Six years after, and this match still be very special.
Skrtel, definitely, was the City Nightmare 😂
A moment after this game finished back then I was really believing that LFC would win the title, but then came that Chelsea game….and Crystal Palace game…oh my oh my…
YNWA ❤❤
This video makes me so sad 😭
Miss Coutinho
But now var is make football boring
Mignolet is always be a decent Goalkeeper
THIS DOES NOT F***ING SLIP NOW
Miss COU
This Mignolet would have given Allison a run for his money
When i thinking about it, only Hendo that still play for Liverpool until now.
Sterling at Liverpool, Milner at City. After that, Sterling to City, Milner to.Liverpool 🤣
This side too was brilliant. Suarez, sterling, sturridge. Gerrard, Coutinho and Henderson. Skrtel, Johnson etc. Amazing front six… though it didn't translate into silverware unfortunately.
Sh**ty quarantine make me watch the records from YouTube…
I think its was a terrible match for Kompany… However, Vincent is a great defender.
90' Henderson ♦ Red card
Who is this commentators name
If the £52 million cut price is true,then I'd like to see him back in a Liverpool shirt