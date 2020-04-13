Premier League Fan Reactions – IF THE SEASON ENDED TODAY





WHAT IF THEY ENDED THE SEASON TODAY AND THESE WERE THE FINAL LEAGUE POSITIONS?

It’s Premier League Fan Reactions – our/my weekly round of of the EPL games, and today, it’s ‘If the season ended today’. It’s been a mad few weeks, I hope you are all well, taking care of yourselves and staying indoors. Thanks for all your support so far – it’s genuinely appreciated it. I’m aware all accents aren’t 100% accurate but it’s literally a bit of fun.

ME AND ROBBIE (who edits these videos) have a podcast during the lockdown, have a listen:

Filmed in my living room and edited by the legend that is Robbie ‘the kent countryside’ Knox.

