Premier League Fan Reactions – IF THE SEASON ENDED TODAY

WHAT IF THEY ENDED THE SEASON TODAY AND THESE WERE THE FINAL LEAGUE POSITIONS?
It’s Premier League Fan Reactions – our/my weekly round of of the EPL games, and today, it’s ‘If the season ended today’. It’s been a mad few weeks, I hope you are all well, taking care of yourselves and staying indoors. Thanks for all your support so far – it’s genuinely appreciated it. I’m aware all accents aren’t 100% accurate but it’s literally a bit of fun.
ME AND ROBBIE (who edits these videos) have a podcast during the lockdown, have a listen:
Filmed in my living room and edited by the legend that is Robbie ‘the kent countryside’ Knox.
Thanks to for sorting us out with the retro tops.
HELLO TEAM! Thanks for watching. Not much football out there – so feel free to share this with as many people as possible. Love you all and stay safe!
The Chelsea one is perfect. I'm feeling real cocky right now
Nah its bs, villa have a game in hand, if they're gonna do that, we'll take 3 points
Wolverhampton wearing luchador mask because of their Mexican fanbase 🤣
The Liverpool fan should be middle class
Everton impression was the best.Laughed my ass off.
Love from 🇵🇰 I'dont know much about English accents. But I am sure you must have nailed each and every one of them♤
As an arsenal fan, that's exactly how I feel
I think Liverpool would rather finish the season behind closed doors than void it.
Ends season livrpool yes premier leauge no since man city still have a chance you dont get liverpool thats not fair well you shouldn't of drawes to man u and lost to watford
If Liverpool don't lift the title I don't think I could watch football again
Not so sure about the liverpool fan but great vid again
Being Cooped up this has bin a breath of fresh air….
missed your videos bro
Do the same video, but with the Championship instead.
As a Chelsea Fan I am proud of this season
Oh my goodness, it's Jack Black!!!
What is with Newcastle
If the season being suspended wasn't bad enough it meant no more of Lloyd's videos, thanks for doing this one mate, everyone needs a laugh right now!
I’m a United fan and that was spot on other than I’ve got a Manc(ish) accent.
As a bournemouth fan I can say I completely agree with this. Absolutely brilliant haha
Bournemouth Guy gets me every time
Who takes it? LloydG takes it! For giving us more action than whole premier league last weeks
Wolves one:
On point as always hasn’t said a wrong thing yet👍🏻😂
Bournemouth’s one 😂😂😂
Nah Liverpool fans are desperate to finish the season out just so we don't need to put an asterisk next to the words "Premier League Champions"
I fucking miss football 😭😭😭😭😭
Crystal palace 😂😂 that’s incredible how he literally got it spot on on them accent
Why does this guy remind me of Jack Black?
I've missed these so much.
Leicester's is my favorite one in this video, lol
Wolves and Chrystal Palace are classic
0:10 Birmingham City did that in 2010-11. Got relegated but won league cup against Arsenal. Europe and Championship football.
The Norfolk accent isn’t the same as the West Country accent… FYI 🙄
Can you do a championship version?
I think I've missed this more than the footy TBH
What is up wid the wolves fan
Rodgers went into this season with a net spend of £7m… We spent less than Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, United, spurs and Arsenal and still got 3rd.. Technically 2nd in UCL qualification.
Were all going on a european tour!!!
Tbh Lloyd as a saints fan it's more like thank fuck for that 😂 premier League football for another season now let's get rid of are owner
I disagree with Liverpool dude. I still think it's possible for highest achieved points in PL history. So I want to keep going.
Hahaha subtle that the Manchester United fan has a Essex/London accent hahaha!
Is it bad I understood the wolves guy ?
That's not how we speak in wolverhampton but ok lol
What’s wrong with millwall