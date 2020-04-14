BEST Premier League Skills | Ronaldo Rabona, Son Stepover, Balotelli Shoulder Goal!





A compilation of amazing skills performed in the Premier League. This video features Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Dimitri Payet (West Ham United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton Wanderers), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and loads more!

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:

Premier League website:

Follow the Premier League on Instagram:

Follow the Premier League on Twitter:

Like the Premier League on Facebook:

Play Fantasy Premier League:

To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #FootballSkills #Skills



source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camisetas nhl baratas