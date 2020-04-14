BEST Premier League Skills | Ronaldo Rabona, Son Stepover, Balotelli Shoulder Goal!

Posted on by Premier League



A compilation of amazing skills performed in the Premier League. This video features Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Dimitri Payet (West Ham United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton Wanderers), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and loads more!

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #FootballSkills #Skills

source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camisetas nhl baratas

28 thoughts on “BEST Premier League Skills | Ronaldo Rabona, Son Stepover, Balotelli Shoulder Goal!

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *