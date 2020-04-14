A compilation of amazing skills performed in the Premier League. This video features Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Dimitri Payet (West Ham United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton Wanderers), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and loads more!
28 thoughts on “BEST Premier League Skills | Ronaldo Rabona, Son Stepover, Balotelli Shoulder Goal!”
That Balotelli shoulder tap in goal😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 lmao
3:16 STERLING???
Cristiano Ronaldo meant to be the greatest of all …do u agree ???👍👍👍
Now It's corona skills bae…#stayhome #StaySafe💕
should have included martial's meg on townsend, that was pure murder
Those useless stepovers by Ronaldo🤮
What’s the song ?
Dalam byk2 player,aku paling kagum dgn skills balotelli,slamba je buat gol guna hidung 😁😆
who else saw roses reaction to lamelas nutmeg
No mention of Firmino????
Son 2:34, 3:38, 4:05, 4:36
The Rooney one he just elbowed that guy in the face, twice.
Barely featured Hazard but they managed to shoe-horn Salah in about ten times
BERGKAMP!
It's a criminal by not putting Phill Jones' head sliding skill in the video.
Seeing Too much man u in this
Excelente big gol gol gol 🔥 Before match or trainin I always watch GOL movie and then put on playlist Delta Parole, SoaD for warmup and then GO GO GOOOLLL!!!!!
Foreign players >>>>>
Wheres Martials goal against Liverpool
Adel Taarabt QPR the streets will never forget 💪🏼🤝🏻
Ronaldo the king ❤
Jay Jay okocha, too good they named him twice
Miss, amazing
A bit dissapointed that i didn’t see any clips of Phil Jones the skill master…..
who click the video just because of ronaldo
Dis list would hv been incomplete without jay jay okocha (the king of skill)
kubo>>>>>>>>son
Pepe has been here for half a season and is already in this 3 times