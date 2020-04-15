Premier League 06-07 Goals Of The Season #PremierLeague #GoalsOfTheSeason





Premier League 04-05 Goals Of The Season

———————————————————————

The 2006–07 FA Premier League (known as the FA Barclays Premiership for sponsorship reasons) was the 15th season of the FA Premier League since its establishment in 1992. The season started on 19 August 2006 and concluded on 13 May 2007. On 12 February 2007, the FA Premier League renamed itself simply the Premier League, complete with new logo, sleeve patches and typeface. The sponsored name remains the Barclays Premier League.



source Compra online la camiseta de tu equipo de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales. comprar camiseta españa mundial 2018