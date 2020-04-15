Premier League 06-07 Goals Of The Season #PremierLeague #GoalsOfTheSeason

Posted on by footballtuber11



Premier League 04-05 Goals Of The Season
———————————————————————
The 2006–07 FA Premier League (known as the FA Barclays Premiership for sponsorship reasons) was the 15th season of the FA Premier League since its establishment in 1992. The season started on 19 August 2006 and concluded on 13 May 2007. On 12 February 2007, the FA Premier League renamed itself simply the Premier League, complete with new logo, sleeve patches and typeface. The sponsored name remains the Barclays Premier League.

source Compra online la camiseta de tu equipo de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales. comprar camiseta españa mundial 2018

31 thoughts on “Premier League 06-07 Goals Of The Season #PremierLeague #GoalsOfTheSeason

  17. Van persie goal against Charlton that's proper technic🔥🔥🔥🔫 Drogba goal was tops against Liverpool as well😯💪👊 Essiem goal as well gunshot as well🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫 this is good isolation viewing👍

    Responder

  19. Looks like real life PES 6. Perhaps it was so easy to score with long distance shots on these games because apparently they WERE scoring from pretty much anywhere at the time! Beautiful content, full of childhood idols for us late 90's kids. 🙂

    Responder

  23. I remember these goals like it's yesterday but truth is back then defending and goalkeeping was a bit poor and has evolved today it's not that easy to beat defence today…But again these were great players too can't take that from them…RESPECT.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *