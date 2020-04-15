Premier League 04-05 Goals Of The Season
The 2006–07 FA Premier League (known as the FA Barclays Premiership for sponsorship reasons) was the 15th season of the FA Premier League since its establishment in 1992. The season started on 19 August 2006 and concluded on 13 May 2007. On 12 February 2007, the FA Premier League renamed itself simply the Premier League, complete with new logo, sleeve patches and typeface. The sponsored name remains the Barclays Premier League.
31 thoughts on “Premier League 06-07 Goals Of The Season #PremierLeague #GoalsOfTheSeason”
cool video keep it up dude
So many storming strikes back then, don't see them sort of goals much these days in the Prem.
1. Scholes volley
missed those times
Yo! Nice Video! *
Bolton and Watford got hit with some amazing goals that season. Both sets of keepers must have had nightmares all season 🤣
lol, Kanu's goal seemed to be in slow motion
wow Matthew taylor
РАЗВИВАЙСЯ
Спасибо )
all those long shots. something is off with the ball. it seems to be too light flying in the air.
DROGBA💥!
you dont see many goals like that these days. I miss football right now.
It’s either the dip for the balls are great in the air or these players are just technically gifted
Good goal
Xabi Alonso’s goal was down to the goalkeeper slipping, hardly a great goal for me.
Van persie goal against Charlton that's proper technic🔥🔥🔥🔫 Drogba goal was tops against Liverpool as well😯💪👊 Essiem goal as well gunshot as well🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫 this is good isolation viewing👍
Who wishes we could go back to these times /:
Looks like real life PES 6. Perhaps it was so easy to score with long distance shots on these games because apparently they WERE scoring from pretty much anywhere at the time! Beautiful content, full of childhood idols for us late 90's kids. 🙂
06/07 probably had the highest quality of goals in a Premier League history. Mental.
Henry goal pure magic
almost player good skills not good price like now
I remember these goals like it's yesterday but truth is back then defending and goalkeeping was a bit poor and has evolved today it's not that easy to beat defence today…But again these were great players too can't take that from them…RESPECT.
Football has water down, cr7 was the king of the bpl then
Van persie The best ❤️
Berbatov had an impressive first touch. What a remarkable player he was!
Tuguy?))
they don't make em like these lot anymore
we miss the real EPL that days
ronaldo and rooney
gerrard and kuyt or torres
fabregas and henry or van persie
lampard and drogba
defoe and berbatov or lennon
all there are in epl 👏
What a goooooooals ❤️
Berbatov was a monster