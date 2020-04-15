



Game 7: Will Zaheer Khan break the century ceiling?

Watch him address some (not-so-)serious accusations, talk about his batting aspirations and some of his most iconic career highlights, with League Commissioner Gaurav Kapur.

20 Questions, 3 rounds, 100 runs.

You vs Your memory

Played in complete Isolation.

The #IsolationPremierLeague has commenced. How well do your favourite stars remember their own career highlights?

