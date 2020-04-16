Wayne Rooney joins former Manchester United and England teammate Gary Neville to relive the biggest moments of his career. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #WayneRooney
» Subscribe to NBC Sports:
» Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com:
» Get more Premier League news on NBC Sports:
Want more Premier League? Check out NBC Sports Gold:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights!
The Premier League across NBC Sports Group launched in 2013 with their biggest and broadest programming commitment to-date in the United States. With live multi-platform coverage of all 380 games, analysis from best-in-class talent and extensive surrounding coverage all week long, NBC Sports Group has become the ultimate destination for new and existing Premier League fans.
The Premier League maintains strong and consistent reach across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products, led by the biggest stars and most prestigious teams in the world.
Visit NBC Sports:
Find NBC Sports on Facebook:
Follow NBC Sports on Twitter:
Follow NBC Sports on Instagram:
Wayne Rooney: Gary Neville’s Soccerbox | Premier League | NBC Sports
source Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de camisetas de equipos de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales. camisetas betis baratas
39 thoughts on “Wayne Rooney: Gary Neville's Soccerbox | Premier League | NBC Sports”
These videos have really helped keep our sanity in the current atmosphere. I think NBC, Sky etc should do more stuff like this, even when things get back to normal, where players reflect on various moments in their careers.
When are you gonna have chelsea legends on this show gary?
Never seen this side of Rooney before. Gary does a great job of making people people feel comfortable and relaxed.
Get Peter Crouch on the show
Love this series!
Gem of a player!
Favorite player
Rooney is a legend. And yet I still chant "fat granny shagger"
Imagine Rooney at the bernabeu I'm happy he chose united 🔴🔴
Legend….Gary your pretty good at this stuff as well
Someday this will be Messi and Suarez
lmfao on ronaldo "he's not looking to pass to anybody"
Rooney inspired me so much growing up, was the reason I fell in love with football, watching these clips bring back so many memories.
Best one yet.
this series is what’s getting me through this quarantine. I hope they continue making it when the lockdown is over
Keep Posting these!!! This is the best content you have!!!!
The highlight of Welbeck pulling his hamstring is straight out of FIFA
I miss this days ..wish I had a time machine
I was there for the Arsenal game. What a day that was. Both incredible players and servants for our club!
Diehard ARSENAL guy yet enjoyed every min …
He's not underrated, he's not overrated. He's scored the most goals for the best team in the Premier League's history. He's exactly where he's supposed to be. Personally, I haven't seen many better goalscorers than Rooney in his prime.
These are absolutely excellent
these are great…was waiting for a united legend to get on like wazza
These men are titans.
Didn’t even do his MLS years that’s disrespectful
this has been my favorite thing to watch during quarantine
I'm loving these. Please keep them coming.
I really enjoy these interviews!
An interesting balance of personalities. Gary's like that student who listens to everything the teacher says and becomes their favorite. Rooney's the complete opposite isn't he 😂
I have to say, this concept of bringing retired players on is amazing and you couldn’t have picked a better host than Gary Neville. I’ve absolutely loved each one of them. Keep them coming.
Neville-"that's you clearing near post"
Rooney-"that's why I lost my hair"😂😂😂
Brilliant
I 8-2 agree with Neville on this but that game was too easy for United
OG Rooney in beast mode was absolutely a force of nature
neville– I'm never, is– Swedish.
who was ur best partner at unit.. -TEVEZ. ouchh!
Crazy how anyone, ever considered Rooney not to be a legend and even called him over rated.
captain roo my favorite united player we could use someone with his ability and hunger in the team these days
@30:22 Iniesta in the stands watching the game… crazy lol