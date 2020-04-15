Imagine if players could talk how they actually wanted to. So I bring you the first (not confirmed) Roadman post match interview
source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camiseta seleccion portugal
You can change this text in Slider One settings tab of theme options page. Write something awesome to make your website ridiculously fabulous.
Imagine if players could talk how they actually wanted to. So I bring you the first (not confirmed) Roadman post match interview
source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camiseta seleccion portugal
45 thoughts on “The Premier Leagues First Roadman Footballer | MOTD Spoof”
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sounds like Anthony Joshua 😂
Dapah does a better roadman, but this is jokes
Is Gary Talking About Palace
Didn’t laugh once , but great edit 👍
Man said "snowing and dat" LOOOL, gave Young Boys and Genk violation
The champioooooonsNahh I’m gonna lose it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
How is this funny
Mans got the durag on in quarantine disguising his dead trim blud must be peak
edit: What am I chatting man hasn't had a shape up in 3 weeks donny llow it man too insecure to go Tesco still
Man said Cruddery🤣
Snowing nd dat, it's long innit! 🤣🤣🤣
🤣😂 (nuf said )
The polite roadman.😁
African bruddas wid da green suit 🤣 so true, they love the flamboyant colours
"He's on crud" LOL🤣🤣😂😂
"He's on major 'crudery'" 🤣🤣
Funny thing is that premier League clubs would NEVER take on any young talent from the ghetto no matter how good they are.
And his wearing an arsenal Jersey as well to make the banter even more real
lmao
Had me twisted 😭😭😭🤣😂
I have never im my life commented on a youtube vid but this here is fuckin hilarious 😂😂😂😂 well done Mo
Hilarious😂😂😂👏🏼
EXPRESSIONS would have done a better job
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
first roadman footballer was ravel morrison
Yeahh this is jokessss stilllll😅😂😅😅😂😂😂😂 I dont even like football but this is funnyyyy
From when I hear the music, "the champ…" 🤣😅😂😅🤣
Weres the laughs
Man said 3-1-nil victory wtf
Prems first roadman football is Troy Deeney lol
Look what quarantine has done to mo gilligan
This quarentine ting makes people drunk
" Major cruddery " I'm dead 🤣🤣🤣
" Major cruddery " I'm dead 🤣🤣🤣
Reminds me of dillian whyte
Proper joke ting.. 🙂
🤣🤣🤣🤣l died
The sound quality breaks my heart, can do better mo!
The cousin of Troopz from Arsenal Fan TV.
God bless the youtube reccomendation.
I thought he was a Binman
😂😂😂😂
2:05 the little cut to show Gary listening is genius
Man said "major crudery" that killed me. 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yo