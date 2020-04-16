Visit PL Primary Stars:
The Premier League Kids Quiz is back with another round of great questions to get the gears going in your brain. There are five rounds in this week’s quiz, so hopefully you have your thinking hat on!
Round 1 – Multiple choice (3 points)
Round 2 – Picture round (7 points)
Round 3 – Numbers round (5 points)
Round 4 – Words round (7 points)
Round 5 – Mystery round (5 points)
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:
#PremierLeague #StayHome
source Camisetas y Equipaciones de fútbol para todos los gustos. Fútbol europeo, Americano o Africano, intententamos brindar un amplio surtido de camisetas de futbol comprar camisetas de futbol baratas en españa contrareembolso
33 thoughts on “Premier League Kids Quiz | Episode 3”
Make a teen quiz do it from like 2010 onwards plz
Yo yoooooo #pl pub quiz
Arsenal are going to win the league in 2023
And the champions league
Anyone Else missing Football
Preimer league is the league in the world right
Premier league is hardest league in world
A = 2, B=3 and C= 1
I’m earlyyy
Got everything right and i was five off on the tiebreaker
Premier League: "Are you smarter than a 5th grader?"
Me: HA! Easy, bring it on kids!
Premier League: "Whose hair is this?
Me: Ehh……I'm out.
This is great Premier League. Thanks for making the days go faster for the kids.
Were 4:10 minutes in and just now starts the quiz
What need to take you so long to begin the quiz
I got 23/26
22/26
I got 19 today not bad I am working out very well
This was easy
Got all of them right except for Leicester City in R4 and find the ball in R5
Got every question
To to easy
I got 2 questions wrong but the rest I got was correct
Got 24/26
Teen quiz pls
The kids are lucky
Me for sure
i got 2 wrong but got the mystery question right
It was all easy so I got everything
The three Southampton players add up to 36
Tottenham =64
Everton=30
11 for adding scores
Seven headers
Two right footers and 1 left
Got them all wrong including liking and subscribing. Accidentally disliked and unsubscribed
17:38 all Tottenham fans got this wrong
There should be a super league where every team from the top division of their country are in champions league territory qualify for super league
I got 3 wrong
Hey guys i need your attention for the sake of chelsea. BT Sport is conducting a poll of the greatest teams of all time on their Youtube channel. Our Chelsea 2004 team qualified for the group stages and has battered every other team to reach the semi finals. But we are currently losing on poll to the Barcelona 2010 team. We all remember how that 2010 defeated us in UCL semi-finals via cheating. Don't let it happen again brothers. We can atleast take reverse it a little bit by defeating them in this poll. So i would request all of you to please take some time out and vote for them by visiting BT Sport Utube channel's community posts section.
This is the time to show who's plastic who's not. Go and vote now if you #bleedblue.
27/27
23/26
Idea for a question:who is the premier leagues all time top goalscorer A:Wayne Rooney B:Thierry Henry C:Sergio aguero or D:Alan shearer