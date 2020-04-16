👉 Subscribe for more FM20 Content:
Here you can check out all my latest Football Manager 2020 (FM20) download files and mods, these include wonderkid shortlists, custom views and tactics.
49 thoughts on “Park To Prem FM20 | Tow Law Town #104 – Premier League Test | Football Manager 2020”
Lol the players don't like cici cause of that red card in the playoff final
sell Martins
Hows ur level of discipline only 8? When I did my unemployed save, my level of discipline is 19 at continental B license
An Ox is just a castrated bull that has been allowed to grow to adulthood to be used for work (ploughing).
I think Gary is the one who won the fa youth cup with our under 23s!
4 jinxes, 4 goals conceded. Each goal literally as you were talking. Morale of the story, don't jinx it Jack.
Why I also thought about Cashew after Parrot's goal?
I think the kit should either be red or light blue on the bottom half because even this game was a bit of a clash
try 4 3 3 with those 3 strikers
Can we give Highland the nickname "Connor Macleod"? That would make me so happy.
Poor garry 😕
"The Shvetsov ASh-62 is a nine-cylinder, air-cooled, radial aircraft engine produced in the Soviet Union."
So you could say "he fires on all cylinders"
How do you keep the consistency with a 4-2-4? I like it but I find it to be a bit feast or famine compared to 4-3-3.
that joke about ochs fucking sent me for six
Ochs in german means a castrated bull. You were close.
Off camera he 100% simulates results over and over again until he gets positive results. Its impossible to win almost all games of camera but loose most on camera games
Use carrieros on the wide midfielders in the new tactic
You've seen the excitement caused by pre-intro Jack, can you imagine what you caused with a mid-intro Jack?
As an Arsenal fan, it would be nice to finish 4th nowadays. A better one would be… liverpool not winning the league?
If any of you’s watch DrBenjyFms glory hunter Vasily Ignatovich on here had the same name as another player on his save wtf
That grey kit reminds of the Man United grey kit of 1996
Hey Jack what kind of brexit did you get in your game? Probably the "soft" one given the number of brazilians you have on your team.
Keep up the good work, you're one of my favourite youtubers of football manager.
And take a day off if you need it! 😉
Why does he pronounce cashew like a child pretending to sneeze 😂
Can you do a piece on how you scout? I've been assigned a vision of signing youngsters to sell for a profit, but I can't find anyone! Thanks, love your work!
This is up there with breaking bad in level of buzz I get waiting and watching it 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Loving the rates of uploads 🙂
How’s Cosic doing
Thanks for listening. I appreciate it a lot.
Nice to see a Youtuber reading the comments!
everton level on points with United at the top of the premier league
I'm getting Tow Law Town clips as recommended by YoutTube.. am I now considered a fan?!
I´m honestly surprised you haven´t been tried to be poached a bit more by "bigger" clubs. I wonder have there been more off camera offers or is it due to your contract is hardly ever worn down before you get offered a new one.
That into 😬, wooahhh
The nintendo Switch kit? The nintendo Switch kit.
I actually liked this intro better than the normal one
That intro was…. interesting! lol
i think your formation too much open. and can get exposed too much with a better team.
Alex: Hello Jack. Ve trust you are vell. Ve have signing for you. Very very good. 20s across the board. Only 17 years of age. He has already been capped for the Brazilian national team 86 times and won seven awards. Very cheap, too.
Jack: Is he a striker?
Alex: No, he's a centre-
Jack: Not interested.
Pleasure to watch Jack – I stumbled across the series a few weeks ago and I've finally caught up! Now I can watch them every day at the right time! Excited to see the potential tactical switch for the Premier League – the ultras don't want a relegation season like last time…
New away kit is top notch. How far we've come from S1 away kit eyesores.
If you use your attributes they will increase over the years. In my save (in my third season now) the stats I coach in have increased, some as much as 2 or 3 points.
What's Tow Laws reputation currently Jack? Are you likely to have problems signing players for the Premier League again or has it improved?
Can't help but feel that dig at Arsenal, which made my jaw drop in surprise, was karma for losing that game following it. Loving the series and can't wait till the next episode!
The new away kit is great until it's palace away 😂
I know you like inverted wingers but surely being left and right footed not playing on the opposite side should just play traditional winger?
Hope to see you win the Carabao cup next season so we could see you in the Euro cup in 2 yrs time.
I have some experience playing with a 4-1-3-2 system in this year's FM, and for the most part it works well. I used a Mezzala instead of two BBM, which I think works better. The only thing to keep in mind is that there is a massive weakness against teams that overlap their fullbacks, they are wide open to pump in crosses the entire game. The 5-3-2 system that you mentioned a while back is also one I used a lot, and I think in this years FM it has more or less the same defensive solidity with less weakness on the wings. Just my observations on the game and since you're thinking of switching tactics I hope it helps!
Is there a way to make the stats out of 100 instead of 20?
As an Arsenal fan, getting 4th, considering this season, would be great, not even mad 🙂 – in regards to your mention about facts like death&taxes at minute 10.
Team looking strong now Jack