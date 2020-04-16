Eric Cantona OVER Thierry Henry in Steve Nicol's Premier League Hall of Fame picks | ESPN FC





Steve Nicol joins Dan Thomas to react to ESPN FC’s inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame class, which includes Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Paul Scholes (Manchester United), Ryan Giggs (Man United) and Steven Gerrard (Liverpool). The Liverpool great is not in complete agreement with the list, switching out Henry and Scholes in favor of Eric Cantona (Leeds United, Man United) and Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest, Man United). He also looks back on a goal Shearer scored against him at Anfield as he reflects on the English legend’s dominance.

#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:



source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta croacia