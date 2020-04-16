Steve Nicol joins Dan Thomas to react to ESPN FC’s inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame class, which includes Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Paul Scholes (Manchester United), Ryan Giggs (Man United) and Steven Gerrard (Liverpool). The Liverpool great is not in complete agreement with the list, switching out Henry and Scholes in favor of Eric Cantona (Leeds United, Man United) and Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest, Man United). He also looks back on a goal Shearer scored against him at Anfield as he reflects on the English legend’s dominance.
#ESPNFC #PremierLeague
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:
source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta croacia
41 thoughts on “Eric Cantona OVER Thierry Henry in Steve Nicol's Premier League Hall of Fame picks | ESPN FC”
Lol is he trying to say gerrad was a better player than Henry. Lol that take is asinine.
Steve Gerrard had great teams and still finished twice or below 2nd place. Henry was the most influential player on all of arsenal championship teams.
Everyone would take a world class striker over a great midfielder.
I’m convinced Stevie isn’t actually a terrible pundit but rather an elite comedian
Look I don’t hate, or like Stevie, He’s got his opinion, sometime I agree, sometimes I don’t. But this has got to be the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. “You can’t think about the premier league without Cantona…” the only thing I think about when someone says Cantona is how he got banned for nine months for drop kicking a fan. Not having Thierry is the most deluded, disgraceful thing I’ve ever heard in my life. And then having to hear his reasoning for having Gerard over Henry was so pathetic. So pathetic. Deluded, biased disgrace of an opinion
I reckon steven gerrard has no place jn the first 5,the person who never even won the league once. Take him out and add either cantona or lampard
Steve Nichol ball IQ is very low. Thierry Henry is the greatest player to step onto a premier league pitch. Don't take my word for it, go watch the replays and highlights. Arsenal Invincibles is the greatest premier league team to ever graced a premier league pitch and I am a ManCity fan.
People talking having Henry over Cantona have no clue of football or how good cantona was. These people just think Henry scored lot more goals than Cantona so he should be better. Cantona inspired a United team back to the glory years. they would not have won any title without him at that time. 4 PL titles in 5 years.(2 back to back) the one year he got banned they didnt win the title. Thats the influence he had on the team. Henry with all the star cast, including several of his WC winning french mates with him won just 2 titles
Stevie is acc so oblivious to anything that happens outside of Liverpool, ‘Gerrard Carried Liverpool on his back for a decade’. Carried them to what exactly? A Carling Cup? Brilliant. Henry deserves to be the first player on that list
Stevie is suffering from stupidity 🤷🏿♂️
Cantona over Henry? The bloke clearly never watched the league in his life. Cantona isn't even half the player Henry was.
Eric cantona, the guy who attacks a fan during a game gets ‘Stevie nicol hall of fame’. Stevie nicol is definition of a clown
It’s a shame that someone actually rates Gerrard over Thierry Henry….what an absolute joke
Take out Henry uno…
Steve didn’t even think of Lampard or Viera and he jumped to Roy keane 🤣 Forgot about Rooney or Alan shearer and he jumped to Cantona 😂
Is it just me or people become stupid as they grow older.
Someone needs to make a video of Steve Nicol saying stupid things.
Henry is the best to ever do it in the PL, the only player with more ability than him is Ronaldo but maybe peaked at Real Madrid
Stevie is right
LMAO!!! Imagine taking out the GREATEST striker o
to ever grace the Premier League for Cantona🤣🤣🤣
Scholes is the best English player to ever play in PL. When he retired, the glory of Man Utd. went with him.
Begrkamp is the best foreign player to play in the PL. The best #10 PL has ever seen.
And I am an LFC supporter.
Keane 100%
Denis Bergkamp was better than Gerrard in midfield
As good as all of these footballers were, no one other than Thierry Henry inspired his team to run through the Premier League undefeated, thus being awarded with the only gold Premier League trophy to date. He was also the leading scorer that season with 39 goals in all competitions.
GERRARD?! Hes not even won the EPL! Over Cantona? THE KING?! Gerrard most overrated player ever.
I really believe this old man has dementia the mkk ok at deluded pundit him and Craig terrible terrible players
Why do they constantly leave out CR7? The best player to ever play in the EPL. This is facts.
Cantona is premier league. Thanks to Eric English football got introduced for other viewers while SeriA was the best league in the world back then & Real Madrid/Barcelona always top of the tree. The likes of Bergkamp, Zola & few other foreign top players were encouraged to move in. Mercy Eric you mastered the English league by giving it the French flavour that needed.
Lol nicol tryna make the top 5 all whites
Lampard should be there instead of Gerrard
From now on, would always take what he says with a grain of salt
Gerrrad are you having a laugh
I'm a United fan but Henry is the greatest epl player ever. Espn pundits are negatively biased on Henry. The reason why sky and bt are better than espn. Shambles pundits
The reason why Stevie Nicol hates Arsenal is because he was at fault for both goals in the 1989 decider
Lampard over Gerrard by distance
stevie's lost the plot
Even though Steven Gerrard was a fantastic player but one must ask the question why him? Can anyone make a case?
How is Lampard not there
Steve Nicol, have you heard of the invincibles?
So Steve Nicol believes Thierry Henry who won EPL titles and golden boots shouldn't be there but Steven Gerrad who didnt win the big prize in England should stay? I tell you this man needs to retire.
I would agree with Stevie if he replace Gerrard or Shearer with another player.Gerrard don't always have top player around him.But he sometime have enough player to win,he is the 1 that lost Pl title.
One reason why people remember Cantona fondly is because Cantona left the game at 30. Unlike other greats, we never saw Cantona in decline. But still no rational football person would take Cantona over Henry. 🙄
Lampard over Gerrard. He won the PL 3 times, that 3 more times than Gerrard.
How is Gerrard in there? ahead of people like Cantona, Lampard, John Terry, Peter Schmeichel, Bergkhamp, Roy Keane people who have actually won multiple Premiere League Titles. I mean he is a top player and should certainly be getting into future classes of the Premiere League HOF but certainly not before those lot do.