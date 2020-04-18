Every single Emile Heskey goal for Leicester City in the Premier League – back-to-back!
source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camiseta betis barata
You can change this text in Slider One settings tab of theme options page. Write something awesome to make your website ridiculously fabulous.
Every single Emile Heskey goal for Leicester City in the Premier League – back-to-back!
source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camiseta betis barata
14 thoughts on “Emile Heskey: Every Premier League Goal”
This is why he’s better than Messi………………..
He’s scored more goals in the premier league
amazing content
great content you deserve more subscribers
Heskey Time playing in Background
Underrated legend 😎👏🏽
Emile Heskey, the Chuck Norris of football
Bruno!!!
Cool video. We absolutely love watching and creating football content
Loved Heskey. Confidence player, needed managing right. So exciting.
great video
I Love Leicester City and I love this period..Thank Heskey Thanks Martin Thanks everybody 🙂
The Chuck Norris of football
He got so many talents to easily drop your jaw
The way he dribbles down the sideline
and look likely to score
and then steps over
but falls over and just misses the goal
He be the greatest to ever grace us
with his two left feet
Thats why we watch him like every week
Defenders get weak at the knees
When he breezes past with ease, please
Dont you dare, diss the Messiah
A true patriot for the country, yeah
Hes taking us higher
You dont know what you're messing with
This is Heskey kid
Hes the best there is
When he fakes his shot and hits with his left, he still misses
You dont know what you're messing with
This is Heskey kid
Hes the best there is
When he fakes his shot and hits with his left, he still misses
You think you can, bend it like Beckham
But can you bend it like Heskey?
The way he shoots buts curves it around
And end up in Row Zee or Row Zed
And dont even get me started on his head
When he puts it down and gives you the eyes
You know its Heskey Time
MWUAHAHAH
Bitch I'm Heskey
You dont wanna mess with me
If you do you're gonna be my next anal recipe (yes)
I'm too quick for the sex offenders list
I'll be over that
When I set my eyes on you
Theres no escape
You know that
You dont know what you're messing with
This is Heskey kid
Hes the best there is
When he fakes his shot and hits with his left, he still misses
Exciting player no doubt, but how many assists by Neil Lennon? Guppy too.
Izzet, Lennon, Guppy, Elliott, Parker, Heskey… Awesome unit these lot were.
And to think that goalscoring was only about 30% of Heskey's game. Time and again he'd be holding it up and winning the ball back. Very under-sung.