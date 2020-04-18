Emile Heskey: Every Premier League Goal

Posted on by LCFC



Every single Emile Heskey goal for Leicester City in the Premier League – back-to-back!

source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camiseta betis barata

14 thoughts on “Emile Heskey: Every Premier League Goal

  12. The Chuck Norris of football
    He got so many talents to easily drop your jaw
    The way he dribbles down the sideline
    and look likely to score
    and then steps over
    but falls over and just misses the goal
    He be the greatest to ever grace us
    with his two left feet
    Thats why we watch him like every week
    Defenders get weak at the knees
    When he breezes past with ease, please
    Dont you dare, diss the Messiah
    A true patriot for the country, yeah
    Hes taking us higher
    You dont know what you're messing with
    This is Heskey kid
    Hes the best there is
    When he fakes his shot and hits with his left, he still misses

    You dont know what you're messing with
    This is Heskey kid
    Hes the best there is
    When he fakes his shot and hits with his left, he still misses

    You think you can, bend it like Beckham
    But can you bend it like Heskey?
    The way he shoots buts curves it around
    And end up in Row Zee or Row Zed
    And dont even get me started on his head
    When he puts it down and gives you the eyes
    You know its Heskey Time
    MWUAHAHAH
    Bitch I'm Heskey
    You dont wanna mess with me
    If you do you're gonna be my next anal recipe (yes)
    I'm too quick for the sex offenders list
    I'll be over that
    When I set my eyes on you
    Theres no escape
    You know that
    You dont know what you're messing with
    This is Heskey kid
    Hes the best there is
    When he fakes his shot and hits with his left, he still misses

    Responder
  14. J J

    Izzet, Lennon, Guppy, Elliott, Parker, Heskey… Awesome unit these lot were.

    And to think that goalscoring was only about 30% of Heskey's game. Time and again he'd be holding it up and winning the ball back. Very under-sung.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *