Shaka Hislop's top 5 Premier League goalkeepers of all time: Alisson Becker in already? | ESPN FC





Former West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth goalkeeper Shaka Hislop of ESPN FC ranks his top five goalkeepers in Premier League history. Hislop defends including Liverpool’s Alisson Becker on the list, even though the Brazilian has only played 58 Premier League matches since joining the Reds in 2018. Before revealing the No. 1 player on his list, Hislop is challenged by ESPN’s Mark Donaldson to name the five players with the most clean sheets in league history.

