Former West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth goalkeeper Shaka Hislop of ESPN FC ranks his top five goalkeepers in Premier League history. Hislop defends including Liverpool’s Alisson Becker on the list, even though the Brazilian has only played 58 Premier League matches since joining the Reds in 2018. Before revealing the No. 1 player on his list, Hislop is challenged by ESPN’s Mark Donaldson to name the five players with the most clean sheets in league history.
32 thoughts on “Shaka Hislop's top 5 Premier League goalkeepers of all time: Alisson Becker in already? | ESPN FC”
1-schmeical
2-de gea
3- seamen
4-cech
5-van der sar
Studpid Show
Schmeical in semi final fa cup vs arsenal was madddd
Alisson? Top 5 of all time? Are you in your right mind, you biased fool?
Freaking idiots. You know which F word I really want to use.
Alison over DDG. Why should I keep watching this🤦🏽♂️
I'm a super hardcore Liverpool fan and Alisson got no business in this. Even Pepe Reina deserved it more than him
Word of the day
Allison is at #5 in the all time best goalkeepers that the PL has ever seen.
He's made only 58 appearances.😂😂
I think shaka should apologize for this and tell us what he has been smoking during the lockdown. Even alisson will be embarrassed.
It is times like this i miss the old press pass crew. Tommy Smith and co
ESPN FC pundits are really stupid. Their fav topic is finding a way to pick Man united everyday of the week. The level of stupidity involved in this top 5 goalkeepers of all this is insane
With this logic of yours Dean Henderson has to be there in the top 5 of all time…why is he not there..??
Next Video title – Top 5 full backs of all time in Premier League – Espnfc – Trent Alexander Arnold
Next Video Title – Top 5 captains of all time in premier league – Espnfc – Jordan Henderson
Fans: Wow 😮
Looks likes he left his brain at the espn office
Brad Friedel needs to be on this list, sorry clearly know nothing about the premier league era of goalkeepers.
The most underrated goal keeper of all time. Could have been recognised as one of the worlds best at many points in his Career. Brad Friedel.
Judging GKs on Hype and Trophies, not Goalkeeping Quality!!
You could pay me 100 times less and give a better opinion
What do you expect from a bang average former goalkeeper and a shitty pundit. Allison Top 5 loll really
Even Liverpool fans know Degea was the best goalkeeper from 2011 – 2017 and Smalling/Jones were in front of him
New Low! even for someone as deluded as Hislop
Best GKs of Premier League should be the ones with the most clean sheets, so the ones who Donaldson read out
ESPN have the most stupid bunch of so called pundits..complete joke
People really getting ahead of themselves with this Liverpool team, not the first time I've seen them in a greatest team
They can achieve a lot but still a long way to go to put them in greatest conversations
A lot of great keepers in premier league history and you already throw in Alisson
Alisson is sensational and magnificent goalkeeper.
Schmeichel, Petr Cech
Van de Sar, David Seaman Petr, Lehmann, David De Gea
Pepe Reina Courtois Ederson Allison Joe Hart Lloris Kasper Schmeichel…
Van der saar at United was better than alisson at Liverpool right now
Shaka talks so much nonsense not putting ddg is abomination
At this point I'm sure they just just doing this for lols… I swear as soon as things start happening again I won't be clicking on this nonsense
hahaha wow Alisson before DDG… Alisson is great but ffs … he didnt even played 100 pl games
Shaka is just a group of bullocks put together. He is just a really bad goalkeeper who just put Alisson over DDG. Utter bullshit from ESPN. This just shows the quality of this channel. Only failed footballers will be ever present in this channel such as Shaka. Utter disgrace🤬🤬🤬.
How does he put Allison but no De Gea. bloke has lost his marbles 😂😂
What a idiot this guy is
De Gea over Allison all day long, can't stand the bullshit people can talk
Dear ESPN,
Plz give Shaka a random drug test ASAP, because whatever he's on has got to be some pure dope straight from South of the Border. To put Allisson in a top 5 of all time and not have DDG is absolutely BLASPHEMY and that's in my SAS's voice! These pundits at ESPN hate for Man Utd players is ridiculous, poor Shaka he was never top anything in goalkeeping so I get it.